Top Chef: Just Desserts season finale recap: And the Winner Is...
Morgan, Yigit, and Danielle get help from celebrity pastry chefs in the final battle to be named the show's inaugural winner
Top Chef: Just Desserts recap: The Last Days of Disco Dust
The field gets narrowed to three after the contestants bake cakes for Sylvia Weinstock's wedding anniversary
Top Chef: Just Desserts recap: A Chocolate Traves-tea
The chefs compete to make an edible bouquet and tea party desserts inspired by celebrity couples
Top Chef: Just Desserts recap: Dessert Wars!
The six remaining pastry chefs get down to business for a sweet spin on a classic Top Chef challenge
Top Chef: Just Desserts recap: Black Cake Moan
A daunting challenging of black and white desserts pits the men against the women
Top Chef: Just Desserts recap: Haute Messes
The contestants tackle a risky souffle, then play fashion designer for the elimination challenge