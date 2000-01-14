''Titus'' mines a dark family history for laughs
Comic Christopher Titus addresses his mother's murder acquittal -- and subseqent suicide -- on his Fox sitcomRead More
Fox's outrageous ''Titus'' changes time slots again
Getting bumped by ''Bernie Mac'' made Chris Titus angry, till he thought about itRead More
Fox TV execs expected their freshman hit ''Titus'' to flop
Christopher Titus reveals why this season's finale is the most extreme TV you'll see this yearRead More
Shania Twain breaks records
Plus, Pierce Brosnan, Frankie Muniz, John Travolta, Ice Cube, ''Titus,'' and moreRead More