Home
Chevron Right
Titans (2018 TV series)
Chevron Right
Titans (2018 TV series)
Share
Titans (2018 TV series)
Most Recent
'Titans' season finale recap: Death and rebirth
Titans
season finale recap: Death and rebirth
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Night of the hawk
Titans
recap: Night of the hawk
Hank fights his pain, Dick gets ready to transform, and Rose reveals her secrets in 'Faux-Hawk.'
Read More
Next
Nightwing will finally debut in 'Titans' season 2 finale — see first photos of the suit
Nightwing will finally debut in
Titans
season 2 finale — see first photos of the suit
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: I swear we're almost at Nightwing
Titans
recap: I swear we're almost at Nightwing
Read More
Next
DC Universe renews 'Titans' for season 3
DC Universe renews
Titans
for season 3
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Yep, Dick's in prison
Titans
recap: Yep, Dick's in prison
Read More
Next
More Titans (2018 TV series)
'Titans' recap: 'Atonement'
Titans
recap: Go your own way
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Time for another flashback
Titans
recap: Time for another flashback
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Dick and his demons
Titans
recap: Dick and his demons
Read More
Next
'Titans' star on Dick's 'irrational' move against Deathstroke and future as Nightwing
Titans
star on Dick's 'irrational' move against Deathstroke and future as Nightwing
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Dick's date with Deathstroke
Titans
recap: Dick's date with Deathstroke
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Blast from the past
Titans
recap: Blast from the past
Read More
Next
Titans
recap: We are family
Close
Close
Previous
Titans
season 2 premiere recap: This must be the place
It's Robin vs. Robin in exclusive
Titans
season 2 premiere clip
Titans
boss previews Superboy's 'fraught' dynamic with the team in season 2
Titans
season 2 trailer urges Dick Grayson to 'be Batman'
Titans
season 2 trailer reveals Superboy and Deathstroke
Next
All Titans (2018 TV series)
'Titans' season 2 premiere date revealed
Titans
season 2 premiere date revealed
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2019
Read More
Next
'Titans' crew member killed during special effects testing
Titans
crew member killed during special effects testing
TV
//
July 18, 2019
Read More
Next
'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen cast as Bruce Wayne on 'Titans'
Game of Thrones
star Iain Glen cast as Bruce Wayne on
Titans
TV
//
April 11, 2019
Read More
Next
'Titans' casts 'NYPD Blue' vet Esai Morales as Deathstroke for season 2
Titans
casts
NYPD Blue
vet Esai Morales as Deathstroke for season 2
TV
//
March 13, 2019
Read More
Next
DC Universe's 'Titans' has found its 'angsty' Superboy
DC Universe's
Titans
has found its 'angsty' Superboy
TV
//
February 27, 2019
Read More
Next
'Titans' boss on the season finale's exciting end-credit scene
Titans
boss on the season finale's exciting end-credit scene
TV
//
December 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' season finale recap: Shadow of the Bat
Titans
season finale recap: Shadow of the Bat
Recaps
//
December 22, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Apocalypse now
Titans
recap: Apocalypse now
Recaps
//
December 14, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' introduces Batman in season finale trailer: 'He has to be stopped'
Titans
introduces Batman in season finale trailer: 'He has to be stopped'
TV
//
December 14, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: A trip down memory lane
Titans
recap: A trip down memory lane
Recaps
//
December 07, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Us sidekicks have got to stick together
Titans
recap: Us sidekicks have got to stick together
Recaps
//
November 30, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' actress teases the important advice Donna Troy has for Robin
Titans
actress teases the important advice Donna Troy has for Robin
TV
//
November 29, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: DC asylums are never good
Titans
recap: DC asylums are never good
Recaps
//
November 23, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Two Robins for the price of one
Titans
recap: Two Robins for the price of one
Recaps
//
November 16, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' actor promises Jason Todd 'brings a sense of life' to the DC Universe show
Titans
actor promises Jason Todd 'brings a sense of life' to the DC Universe show
TV
//
November 15, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: Robin always saves the day
Titans
recap: Robin always saves the day
Recaps
//
November 09, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: 'Doom Patrol'
Titans
recap: Meet the Doom Patrol
Recaps
//
November 02, 2018
Read More
Next
‘Titans’ star teases Beast Boy’s ‘dope’ introduction
Titans
star teases Beast Boy’s ‘dope’ introduction
TV
//
October 31, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: 'Origins'
Titans
recap: Putting the pieces together
Recaps
//
October 26, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' recap: 'Hawk and Dove'
Titans
recap: 'Hawk and Dove'
Recaps
//
October 19, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans' series premiere recap: 'Titans'
Titans
series premiere recap: 'Titans'
Recaps
//
October 12, 2018
Read More
Next
DC Universe's 'Titans' renewed for season 2 ahead of launch
DC Universe's
Titans
renewed for season 2 ahead of launch
TV
//
October 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'Titans': Watch Beast Boy transform in new clip
Watch Beast Boy transform in exclusive new
Titans
clip
TV
//
September 27, 2018
Read More
Next
Why 'Titans' star Brenton Thwaites thinks the 'F--- Batman' line is important
Why
Titans
star Brenton Thwaites thinks the 'F--- Batman' line is important
TV
//
September 26, 2018
Read More
Next
Robin, meet Robin: DC's 'Titans' clip shows Dick Grayson beside Jason Todd
Robin, meet Robin: DC's
Titans
clip shows Dick Grayson beside Jason Todd
TV
//
March 18, 2019
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
