Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Most Recent
Titanic
James Cameron's dialogue in
Titanic
is actually great
Why the director's oft-mocked script is the king of its own world.
Read More
Celine Dion
Céline Dion finally settles
Titanic
debate of whether Jack could have fit on that door
Read More
Paul Rudd / TITANIC
Paul Rudd encouraged Leonardo DiCaprio to do
Titanic
after they shot
Romeo + Juliet
Read More
Singer Celine Dion is seen leaving her hotel in Paris, France, on July 3rd, 2019. (Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Celine Dion wears
Titanic
necklace, makes waves
Read More
Reba-Titanic
Reba McEntire reveals why she turned down a major role in
Titanic
Read More
90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Matthew McConaughey auditioned to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role in
Titanic
Read More
More Titanic
TITANIC 3D
Titanic
to be screened on a real-life ocean liner
TITANIC, from left: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, 1997. TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Cor
How
Titanic
mania sparked the most-watched Oscar ceremony ever
The untold story of an Oscar juggernaut, a media frenzy, and James Cameron's thoughts on that 'king of the world' speech
TITANIC, Kate Winslet, 1997. TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courte
6 things Kate Winslet recalls from
Titanic,
20 years later
TITANIC, from left: Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, 1997. ph: Merie Weismiller Wallace/TM & Copyrig
10 other
Titanic
debates we should be having (besides the door)
TITANIC, Billy Zane, 1997, TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy
Rose was wrong about Cal in
Titanic
TITANIC 3D
Kate Winslet's best
Titanic
memory involves Leonardo DiCaprio
TITANIC, Kate Winslet, Leonardo Di Caprio, director James Cameron, 1997, TM and Copyright (c) 20th C
James Cameron and NatGeo set sail on
Titanic: 20th Anniversary
documentary
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Celine Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the Billboard Music Awards
rms-titanic
9 jaw-dropping claims in
Titanic: The New Evidence
TITANIC
New Titanic documentary claims ship sank due to fire
Image
Titanic: Billy Zane thinks Rose should have ended up with Cal
Image
Titanic: Kate Winslet also thinks Rose let Jack die
All Titanic
Image
See 'Titanic' turned into an old-school 8-bit video game
Article
//
April 15, 2015
Titanic
Titanic Blu-ray: James Cameron sounds off
Article
//
September 10, 2012
Titanic Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet talks nudity
Article
//
July 02, 2012
Titanic
'Titanic' sets course for Blu-ray release
Article
//
May 31, 2012
Box office update: 'The Hunger Games' tops Friday with $6.5 million, 'Stooges' beat 'Cabin' for second
Article
//
April 14, 2012
Titantic Roache
ABC's 'Titanic': Linus Roache on what kept the cast in good spirits
Article
//
April 13, 2012
Image
Titanic 3-D: Owen Gleiberman and Lisa Schwarzbaum's Movie Talk
Article
//
April 06, 2012
Titanic Winslet Dicaprio
'Titanic 3D' leaves port with $4.4 million on Wednesday, so was the 3-D conversion worth it?
Article
//
April 05, 2012
Titanic, Kate Winslet
South Korean company wants you to feel, smell, and taste 'Titanic' as it sinks. Have they gone overboard?
Article
//
April 05, 2012
Titanic
'Titanic' star Kathy Bates looks back
Article
//
April 02, 2012
PopWatch Confessional: What obscure movie errors have driven you to distraction?
Article
//
April 02, 2012
A 3-D film of 'Titanic' proportions
Article
//
March 30, 2012
Titanic
'Titanic' in 3-D: Sneak preview dates set
Article
//
February 27, 2012
Image
'Titanic' in 3-D promo
Article
//
February 22, 2012
Image
James Cameron says 'Titanic' 3-D re-release looks 'more amazing than it did in 1997' -- VIDEO
Article
//
November 23, 2011
Image
'Titanic' 3-D trailer released
Article
//
November 16, 2011
Image
'Titanic 3D' poster: See it here!
Article
//
November 15, 2011
Titanic
Titanic 3d rerelease
Article
//
May 19, 2011
EW's Best and Worst Predictions
Article
//
August 13, 2010
'Titanic': How it changed Hollywood
Article
//
January 15, 2010
Top-grossing transportation movies
Article
//
April 10, 2009
Ten years after ''Titanitc''
Article
//
December 14, 2007
Titanic
Article
//
July 26, 2007
Image
Winslet, DiCaprio to reunite for DreamWorks
Article
//
March 25, 2007
Titanic
Titanic
Article
//
October 25, 2005
Load More
Titanic
