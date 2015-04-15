Titanic

James Cameron's dialogue in Titanic is actually great
Why the director's oft-mocked script is the king of its own world.
Céline Dion finally settles Titanic debate of whether Jack could have fit on that door
Paul Rudd encouraged Leonardo DiCaprio to do Titanic after they shot Romeo + Juliet
Celine Dion wears Titanic necklace, makes waves
Reba McEntire reveals why she turned down a major role in Titanic
Matthew McConaughey auditioned to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role in Titanic
Titanic to be screened on a real-life ocean liner
How Titanic mania sparked the most-watched Oscar ceremony ever
The untold story of an Oscar juggernaut, a media frenzy, and James Cameron's thoughts on that 'king of the world' speech
6 things Kate Winslet recalls from Titanic, 20 years later
10 other Titanic debates we should be having (besides the door)
Rose was wrong about Cal in Titanic
Kate Winslet's best Titanic memory involves Leonardo DiCaprio
James Cameron and NatGeo set sail on Titanic: 20th Anniversary documentary

See 'Titanic' turned into an old-school 8-bit video game
Article // April 15, 2015
Titanic Blu-ray: James Cameron sounds off
Article // September 10, 2012
Kate Winslet talks nudity
Article // July 02, 2012
'Titanic' sets course for Blu-ray release
Article // May 31, 2012
Box office update: 'The Hunger Games' tops Friday with $6.5 million, 'Stooges' beat 'Cabin' for second
Article // April 14, 2012
ABC's 'Titanic': Linus Roache on what kept the cast in good spirits
Article // April 13, 2012
Titanic 3-D: Owen Gleiberman and Lisa Schwarzbaum's Movie Talk
Article // April 06, 2012
'Titanic 3D' leaves port with $4.4 million on Wednesday, so was the 3-D conversion worth it?
Article // April 05, 2012
South Korean company wants you to feel, smell, and taste 'Titanic' as it sinks. Have they gone overboard?
Article // April 05, 2012
'Titanic' star Kathy Bates looks back
Article // April 02, 2012
PopWatch Confessional: What obscure movie errors have driven you to distraction?
Article // April 02, 2012
A 3-D film of 'Titanic' proportions
Article // March 30, 2012
'Titanic' in 3-D: Sneak preview dates set
Article // February 27, 2012
'Titanic' in 3-D promo
Article // February 22, 2012
James Cameron says 'Titanic' 3-D re-release looks 'more amazing than it did in 1997' -- VIDEO
Article // November 23, 2011
'Titanic' 3-D trailer released
Article // November 16, 2011
'Titanic 3D' poster: See it here!
Article // November 15, 2011
Titanic 3d rerelease
Article // May 19, 2011
EW's Best and Worst Predictions
Article // August 13, 2010
'Titanic': How it changed Hollywood
Article // January 15, 2010
Top-grossing transportation movies
Article // April 10, 2009
Ten years after ''Titanitc''
Article // December 14, 2007
Titanic
Article // July 26, 2007
Winslet, DiCaprio to reunite for DreamWorks
Article // March 25, 2007
Titanic
Article // October 25, 2005
