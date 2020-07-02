Time After Time recap: 'Picture Fades'
H.G. Wells must go to 1918 Paris and stop John "Jack the Ripper" Stevenson from saving his son's life.
Time After Time recap: 'Secrets Stolen'
H.G. Wells and Jane Walker go back in time to 1980 to uncover the mysteries that elude them.
Time After Time recap: 'Out of Time'
John "Jack the Ripper" Stevenson gives H.G. Wells a deadline to hand him the time machine. Will he make it?
Time After Time: EW review
The new ABC series is a silly yet charming time-travel show