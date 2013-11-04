Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Thor: The Dark World
Chevron Right
Thor: The Dark World
Share
Thor: The Dark World
Most Recent
Chris Hemsworth admits 'Thor: The Dark World' is 'meh'
Chris Hemsworth admits
Thor: The Dark World
is 'meh'
Read More
Next
Marvel Movie Club: Did 'Thor: The Dark World' lay the groundwork for 'Ragnarok'?
Marvel Movie Club: Did
Thor: The Dark World
lay the groundwork for
Ragnarok
?
Ahead of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' we revisit one of the most maligned Marvel movies
Read More
Next
Loki wields Thor's hammer in 'Thor: The Dark World' deleted scene
Thor 2 deleted scene: Loki wields hammer Mjolnir in coronation sequence
Read More
Next
See the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 2 Blu-ray box set artwork
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 2 Bluray box set artwork revealed, release date
Read More
Next
'Thor: Dark World' director calls working with Marvel 'particularly wrenching'
Alan Taylor: Thor: Dark World experience was 'particularly wrenching'
Read More
Next
Box office preview: 'Frozen' ready to cool down 'Catching Fire'
Box office preview: 'Frozen' ready to cool down 'Catching Fire'
Read More
Next
More Thor: The Dark World
Box office report: 'Catching Fire' and 'Frozen' break Thanksgiving records
Box office report: 'Catching Fire' and 'Frozen' break Thanksgiving records
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Catching Fire' breaks November record with $161.1M
Box office report: 'Catching Fire' breaks November record with $161.1M
Read More
Next
'Thor: The Dark World': EW review
Thor: The Dark World
: EW review
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston. Singing karaoke. In a car.
Tom Hiddleston. Singing karaoke. In a car.
Read More
Next
Watch 'Thor: The Dark World' star Zachary Levi school you on karaoke
Watch 'Thor: The Dark World' star Zachary Levi school you on karaoke
Read More
Next
Box office update: 'Thor: The Dark World' tops Friday with $31.6 million
Box office update: 'Thor: The Dark World' tops Friday with $31.6 million
Read More
Next
'Thor' ending analysis: Who was that?
Close
Close
Previous
'Thor: The Dark World': Tom Hiddleston on boom times for evildoers
Box office preview: Can 'Thor: The Dark World' hammer up a $100 million debut?
'Thor' poster snafu: Loki-Thor embrace in Shanghai
'Thor: The Dark World' premieres in Hollywood to screaming crowd
Join us for a Google hangout with 'Thor: The Dark World's Zachary Levi
Next
All Thor: The Dark World
'Thor: The Dark World' comedy video: Loki argues with kids
'Thor: The Dark World' comedy video: Loki argues with kids
Article
//
November 04, 2013
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Ender's Game' on top with $28 million; 'Thor' scores mighty $109 million overseas
Box office report: 'Ender's Game' on top with $28 million; 'Thor' scores mighty $109 million overseas
Article
//
November 03, 2013
Read More
Next
A Villain Will Rise
A Villain Will Rise
Article
//
November 01, 2013
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston on Loki: Three scoundrels who shaped the 'Thor' villain
Tom Hiddleston on Loki: Three scoundrels who shaped the 'Thor' villain
Article
//
October 27, 2013
Read More
Next
Thor is coming to Disneyland
Thor is coming to Disneyland
Article
//
August 20, 2013
Read More
Next
Thor: The Dark World
Thor: The Dark World
Article
//
August 09, 2013
Read More
Next
'Thor: The Dark World'
'Thor: The Dark World'
Article
//
July 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'Thor: The Dark World': Are YOU a GOD? -- PHOTOS
'Thor: The Dark World': Are YOU a GOD? -- PHOTOS
Article
//
June 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'Thor: The Dark World' trailer
'Thor: The Dark World' trailer
Article
//
April 23, 2013
Read More
Next
'Thor 2' poster
'Thor 2' poster
Article
//
April 19, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Berenice Bejo replaces Marion Cotillard in new film from 'A Separation' director. Plus: Brad Pitt, and a new baddie for 'Thor' 2
Casting Net: Berenice Bejo replaces Marion Cotillard in new film from 'A Separation' director. Plus: Brad Pitt, and a new baddie for 'Thor' 2
Article
//
August 23, 2012
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.