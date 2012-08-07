This Is 40

Most Recent

Apatow on 'This Is 40' Sequels

Apatow on 'This Is 40' Sequels

The writer-director-producer has ideas for four more installments — all of them bonkers
Read More
'This Is 40' deleted scene features Paul Rudd, Billie Joe Armstrong

'This Is 40' deleted scene features Paul Rudd, Billie Joe Armstrong

Read More
This Is 40 review

This Is 40 review

Read More
Box Office Report: 'The Hobbit' holds number one spot, 'Jack Reacher' and 'This is 40' disappoint

Box Office Report: 'The Hobbit' holds number one spot, 'Jack Reacher' and 'This is 40' disappoint

Read More
Box office update: 'The Hobbit' plummets to $10.2M on Friday, but easily leads 'Jack Reacher' and 'This is 40'

Box office update: 'The Hobbit' plummets to $10.2M on Friday, but easily leads 'Jack Reacher' and 'This is 40'

Read More
Judd Apatow heading to Broadway?

Judd Apatow heading to Broadway?

Read More

More This Is 40

This is Graham Parker

This is Graham Parker

After decades of cult adoration but scant commercial success, the British musician is finally getting his big-screen close-up in This Is 40 — thanks to a longtime fan named Judd Apatow
Read More
Megan Fox on 'This is 40'

Megan Fox on 'This is 40'

Read More
Ryan Adams reboots 'Shining Through the Dark' for 'This Is 40' soundtrack: Hear it here

Ryan Adams reboots 'Shining Through the Dark' for 'This Is 40' soundtrack: Hear it here

Read More
Judd Apatow's 'This Is 40' script posted online

Judd Apatow's 'This Is 40' script posted online

Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Eminem!

Happy 40th birthday, Eminem!

Read More
Q & A: Judd Apatow

Q & A: Judd Apatow

Read More

All This Is 40

'This is 40' trailer: Paul Rudd loves cupcakes, Leslie Mann wants Megan Fox's bazooms

'This is 40' trailer: Paul Rudd loves cupcakes, Leslie Mann wants Megan Fox's bazooms

Article // August 07, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com