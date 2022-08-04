Thirteen Lives

James Franco attends the Filming Italy 2022 photocall on June 11, 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images); Fidel Castro, Cuban statesman. Havana (Cuba), in June 1988. FDM-614-4. (Photo by Francoise De Mulder/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)