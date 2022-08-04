Thirteen Lives

Most Recent

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after 9 months of dating
It's the end of an era.
Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'
Call it a crowning achievement.
Rosie O'Donnell isn't feeling Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent return to The View — or her Post-it Notes
'I don't know. Listen, it's strange.'
The Sandman binge recap: Drift into the twisty land of the dreaming
Neil Gaiman's legendary comic series has at last been unleashed on screen. 
Brad Pitt and his Bullet Train director explain how they pulled off those 'killer cameos'
Here's how [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] got in the movie.
iCarly star Jennette McCurdy says Nickelodeon offered her 'hush money' over alleged abuse
The former child star writes in her new memoir that she was abused by a male boss and offered $300,000 for her public silence.
Woody Harrelson responds to viral baby lookalike: 'I just wish I had your hair'
Woody Harrelson responded to a viral tweet about his baby doppelgänger, even writing her a poem.
Tiffany Haddish used to babysit Jo Koy's son while he was doing stand-up: 'She's got my back'
Koy opened up about his longtime friendship with Haddish in EW's Around the Table.
John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office
Bodies Bodies Bodies review: The kids are not alright
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Bullet Train breakthrough Andrew Koji gets candid on Snake Eyes, Warrior, and Hollywood
Heartbreak doesn't feel as good as Nicole Kidman extending her AMC commercial deal for 1 year

Dazzling images on a silver screen have nothing on Kidman's iconic AMC ad.

All Thirteen Lives

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Taylor's epic Big Brother speech
TV // 17 hours ago
Tina Knowles blesses newswoman's adorable Beyoncé-themed traffic report
Music // 17 hours ago
The best action movies on Netflix
Movies // 18 hours ago
Robin Thede on how the Funeral Ball slayed to rest this season of A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Awardist // 18 hours ago
Matt Smith thinks he has 'slightly too much' sex in House of the Dragon
TV // 18 hours ago
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Nicole Layog talks treatment of Taylor on Big Brother: 'I own it'
TV // 18 hours ago
The Sandman actor explains how playing Desire is 'the ultimate form of dress-up'
TV // 19 hours ago
Ride Brad Pitt's Bullet Train as palate cleanser after intense Thirteen Lives and Five Days at Memorial
Movie Reviews // 19 hours ago
Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston talk They/Them and using horror as a 'tool for change'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Black Bird boss on the finale's killer improv, fact vs. fiction, and what didn't make the cut
TV // 20 hours ago
Get your first look at The Devil Wears Prada musical
Theater // 20 hours ago
What to Watch podcast: Meet the Lord of Dreams on the series debut of The Sandman
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // a day ago
Judge orders Kevin Spacey to pay House of Cards makers whopping $31M in firing dispute
TV // August 04, 2022
Lizzo on making Big Grrrls 'the main character' and that emotional breakdown with her dancers
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // August 04, 2022
FBoy Island season 2 finale twist is game-changing
Recaps // August 04, 2022
The Challenge: USA eliminated team says 'it was hard to watch' their exit
TV // August 04, 2022
Lady A postpone tour to support singer Charles Kelley's 'journey to sobriety'
Music // August 04, 2022
On Beyoncé's Renaissance: To be queer, gifted, and Black…oh what a lovely, precious dream
Music // August 04, 2022
James Franco to play Fidel Castro in biopic, with blessing of Cuban leader's daughter
Movies // August 04, 2022
Sarah Snook on the Succession scene that made her gasp and whether she aligns with audience's hatred of Shiv
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // August 04, 2022
Inside the 30-year journey to bring The Sandman to screen
TV // August 04, 2022
HBO Max and Discovery+ to become one streaming service to launch next summer
TV // August 04, 2022
Curb Your Enthusiasm showrunner says they shot a Larry death scene in case season 11 was show's last
TV // August 04, 2022
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp explained to her what being gay is when she was 9
Movies // August 04, 2022
