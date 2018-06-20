The X-Files

Most Recent

Conspiracy theorists kept trying to contact Joel McHale after his stint on 'The X-Files'

Conspiracy theorists kept trying to contact Joel McHale after his stint on The X-Files

Read More
Peter Donat, actor who played Agent Mulder's father on 'The X-Files,' dies at 90

Peter Donat, actor who played Agent Mulder's father on The X-Files, dies at 90

Read More
25 years later, the 'X-Files' pilot is less scary but very funny

The X-Files pilot turns 25, less scary but still very funny

Read More
'The X-Files' celebrates 25th anniversary with Barbie dolls for Mulder and Scully

The X-Files celebrates 25th anniversary with Mulder and Scully Barbie dolls

Read More
Fox boss: 'No plans' for more 'The X-Files'

Fox boss: 'No plans' for more The X-Files

But new versions of '24' and 'Prison Break' are in the works...
Read More
In the end, 'The X-Files' went bananas

In the end, The X-Files went bananas

Read More

More The X-Files

'The X-Files' finale recap: 'My Struggle IV'

The X-Files finale recap: 'My Struggle IV'

One last chance to fight the future
Read More
'The X-Files' finale: Chris Carter explains that ending

The X-Files finale: Chris Carter explains that shock ending

Who's really dead? Who's not? 'The X-Files' creator breaks down the season (and possibly series) finale
Read More
'The X-Files' exclusive clip: Mulder and Scully hear from an old friend

The X-Files exclusive clip: An old friend has news about Mulder and Scully's son

Read More
'The X-Files' recap: 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

The X-Files recap: 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

Read More
'The X-Files' exclusive clip: Mulder really needs glasses

The X-Files exclusive clip: Mulder really needs glasses

Read More
'The X-Files' recap: 'Familiar'

The X-Files recap: 'Familiar'

Read More

The X-Files exclusive clip: Mulder finds a suburban spell book

All The X-Files

'The X-Files' recap: 'The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat'

The X-Files recap: 'The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat'

Recaps // June 20, 2018
Read More
'X-Files' writer breaks down his Trump-inspired episode 'about truth and lying'

X-Files writer breaks down his Trump-inspired episode 'about truth and lying'

TV // January 24, 2018
Read More
'X-Files' writer Darin Morgan teases 'Twilight Zone'-inspired episode

X-Files writer Darin Morgan teases Twilight Zone-inspired episode

TV // January 24, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' recap: 'Plus One'

The X-Files recap: 'Plus One'

Recaps // January 17, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' recap: 'This'

The X-Files recap: 'This'

Recaps // January 18, 2018
Read More
Haley Joel Osment debuts on 'The X-Files' in first photo

Haley Joel Osment debuts on The X-Files in first photo

TV // January 10, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' star William B. Davis compares Cigarette Smoking Man to Tywin Lannister

The X-Files: William B. Davis compares Cigarette Smoking Man to Game of Thrones' Tywin Lannister

TV // January 05, 2018
Read More
Fox debates 'X-Files' future if Gillian Anderson exits

Fox debates X-Files future if Gillian Anderson exits

TV // January 04, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' writer on the art of satirizing Mulder and Scully

The X-Files writer Darin Morgan on the art of satirizing Mulder and Scully

TV // January 04, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' creator defends shocking premiere twist

The X-Files creator defends shocking premiere twist

TV // January 04, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' premiere recap: 'My Struggle III'

The X-Files premiere recap: 'My Struggle III'

Recaps // January 04, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' creator responds to Gillian Anderson's threat to quit

The X-Files creator responds to Gillian Anderson’s threat to quit

TV // January 03, 2018
Read More
How the influence of 'The X-Files' lives on in today's television hits

How the influence of The X-Files lives on in today's television hits

TV // January 03, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files' creator: Show's mythology to go a new direction

The X-Files creator: Show's mythology to go a new direction

TV // January 02, 2018
Read More
'The X-Files': Chris Carter on the unscripted surprise in 'The Post-Modern Prometheus' episode

The X-Files: Chris Carter on the unscripted surprise that got in 'The Post-Modern Prometheus' episode

TV // January 02, 2018
Read More
'X-Files' creator reacts to those bombshell UFO reports

X-Files creator reacts to those bombshell UFO reports

TV // December 22, 2017
Read More
'The X-Files': David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson tease 'closer' Mulder and Scully

The X-Files: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson tease 'closer' Mulder and Scully

TV // December 07, 2017
Read More
'The X-Files' season 11 premiere date is sooner than you think

The X-Files season 11 premiere date is sooner than you think

TV // November 15, 2017
Read More
'X-Files' star says she's likely quitting after next season

X-Files star says she's likely quitting after next season

TV // October 09, 2017
Read More
Mulder and Scully hunt for their son in 'X-Files' season 11 trailer

Mulder and Scully hunt for their son in The X-Files season 11 trailer

TV // October 09, 2017
Read More
'The X-Files: Stolen Lives': Scully convinces Mulder to call on old friends in Audible clip

Hear Scully convince Mulder to call on old friends in The X-Files: Stolen Lives Audible clip

TV // October 03, 2017
Read More
'The X-Files' season 11: Mulder and Scully swap places in first look

The X-Files season 11 first look: Mulder and Scully swap places

TV // September 29, 2017
Read More
'The X-Files' stars #TakeAKnee to support NFL protests

The X-Files stars #TakeAKnee on set to support NFL protests

TV // September 26, 2017
Read More
'X-Files' actress who played show's most notorious role returning

X-Files actress who played show's most notorious role to return

TV // September 22, 2017
Read More
'X-Files': David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson banter over anniversary

X-Files: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson banter over 24th anniversary

TV // September 10, 2017
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com