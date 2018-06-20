Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The X-Files
Chevron Right
The X-Files
Share
The X-Files
Most Recent
Conspiracy theorists kept trying to contact Joel McHale after his stint on 'The X-Files'
Conspiracy theorists kept trying to contact Joel McHale after his stint on
The X-Files
Read More
Next
Peter Donat, actor who played Agent Mulder's father on 'The X-Files,' dies at 90
Peter Donat, actor who played Agent Mulder's father on
The X-Files
, dies at 90
Read More
Next
25 years later, the 'X-Files' pilot is less scary but very funny
The
X-Files
pilot turns 25, less scary but still very funny
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' celebrates 25th anniversary with Barbie dolls for Mulder and Scully
The X-Files
celebrates 25th anniversary with Mulder and Scully Barbie dolls
Read More
Next
Fox boss: 'No plans' for more 'The X-Files'
Fox boss: 'No plans' for more
The X-Files
But new versions of '24' and 'Prison Break' are in the works...
Read More
Next
In the end, 'The X-Files' went bananas
In the end,
The X-Files
went bananas
Read More
Next
More The X-Files
'The X-Files' finale recap: 'My Struggle IV'
The X-Files
finale recap: 'My Struggle IV'
One last chance to fight the future
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' finale: Chris Carter explains that ending
The X-Files
finale: Chris Carter explains that shock ending
Who's really dead? Who's not? 'The X-Files' creator breaks down the season (and possibly series) finale
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' exclusive clip: Mulder and Scully hear from an old friend
The X-Files
exclusive clip: An old friend has news about Mulder and Scully's son
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' recap: 'Nothing Lasts Forever'
The X-Files
recap: 'Nothing Lasts Forever'
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' exclusive clip: Mulder really needs glasses
The X-Files
exclusive clip: Mulder really needs glasses
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' recap: 'Familiar'
The X-Files
recap: 'Familiar'
Read More
Next
The X-Files
exclusive clip: Mulder finds a suburban spell book
Close
Close
Previous
A delightful, experimental
X-Files
pits Mulder and Scully against modern technology (and modern life)
The X-Files
recap: 'Rm9sbG93ZXJz'
The X-Files
recap: 'Kitten'
The X-Files
recap: 'Ghouli'
'The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat' is my
X-Files
series finale
Next
All The X-Files
'The X-Files' recap: 'The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat'
The X-Files
recap: 'The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat'
Recaps
//
June 20, 2018
Read More
Next
'X-Files' writer breaks down his Trump-inspired episode 'about truth and lying'
X-Files
writer breaks down his Trump-inspired episode 'about truth and lying'
TV
//
January 24, 2018
Read More
Next
'X-Files' writer Darin Morgan teases 'Twilight Zone'-inspired episode
X-Files
writer Darin Morgan teases
Twilight Zone
-inspired episode
TV
//
January 24, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' recap: 'Plus One'
The X-Files
recap: 'Plus One'
Recaps
//
January 17, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' recap: 'This'
The X-Files
recap: 'This'
Recaps
//
January 18, 2018
Read More
Next
Haley Joel Osment debuts on 'The X-Files' in first photo
Haley Joel Osment debuts on
The X-Files
in first photo
TV
//
January 10, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' star William B. Davis compares Cigarette Smoking Man to Tywin Lannister
The X-Files:
William B. Davis compares Cigarette Smoking Man to
Game of Thrones
' Tywin Lannister
TV
//
January 05, 2018
Read More
Next
Fox debates 'X-Files' future if Gillian Anderson exits
Fox debates
X-Files
future if Gillian Anderson exits
TV
//
January 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' writer on the art of satirizing Mulder and Scully
The X-Files
writer Darin Morgan on the art of satirizing Mulder and Scully
TV
//
January 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' creator defends shocking premiere twist
The X-Files
creator defends shocking premiere twist
TV
//
January 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' premiere recap: 'My Struggle III'
The X-Files
premiere recap: 'My Struggle III'
Recaps
//
January 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' creator responds to Gillian Anderson's threat to quit
The X-Files
creator responds to Gillian Anderson’s threat to quit
TV
//
January 03, 2018
Read More
Next
How the influence of 'The X-Files' lives on in today's television hits
How the influence of
The X-Files
lives on in today's television hits
TV
//
January 03, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' creator: Show's mythology to go a new direction
The X-Files
creator: Show's mythology to go a new direction
TV
//
January 02, 2018
Read More
Next
'The X-Files': Chris Carter on the unscripted surprise in 'The Post-Modern Prometheus' episode
The X-Files
: Chris Carter on the unscripted surprise that got in 'The Post-Modern Prometheus' episode
TV
//
January 02, 2018
Read More
Next
'X-Files' creator reacts to those bombshell UFO reports
X-Files creator reacts to those bombshell UFO reports
TV
//
December 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'The X-Files': David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson tease 'closer' Mulder and Scully
The X-Files
: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson tease 'closer' Mulder and Scully
TV
//
December 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' season 11 premiere date is sooner than you think
The X-Files
season 11 premiere date is sooner than you think
TV
//
November 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'X-Files' star says she's likely quitting after next season
X-Files
star says she's likely quitting after next season
TV
//
October 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Mulder and Scully hunt for their son in 'X-Files' season 11 trailer
Mulder and Scully hunt for their son in
The X-Files
season 11 trailer
TV
//
October 09, 2017
Read More
Next
'The X-Files: Stolen Lives': Scully convinces Mulder to call on old friends in Audible clip
Hear Scully convince Mulder to call on old friends in
The X-Files: Stolen Lives
Audible clip
TV
//
October 03, 2017
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' season 11: Mulder and Scully swap places in first look
The X-Files
season 11 first look: Mulder and Scully swap places
TV
//
September 29, 2017
Read More
Next
'The X-Files' stars #TakeAKnee to support NFL protests
The X-Files
stars #TakeAKnee on set to support NFL protests
TV
//
September 26, 2017
Read More
Next
'X-Files' actress who played show's most notorious role returning
X-Files
actress who played show's most notorious role to return
TV
//
September 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'X-Files': David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson banter over anniversary
X-Files
: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson banter over 24th anniversary
TV
//
September 10, 2017
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.