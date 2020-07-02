The Women

Most Recent

The Women
The Women
'The Women': Movie in no man's land
Inside Diane English's long, tortured trip to bring a remake of a 1939 all-gal comedy to the big screen
Leading ladies of ''The Women''
Diane English starts shooting her long-delayed project with Meg Ryan, Candice Bergman, and Eva Mendes
Long-planned remake of ''The Women'' in development
''Murphy Brown'' creator Diane English is hoping to finally get the movie off the ground with a cast that includes Annette Bening and Uma Thurman
Meg Ryan assembles an all-star ''The Women''
Look for Uma Thurman, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, and Ashley Judd to join the all-female cast of a remake of the 1939 melodrama
Advertisement

More The Women

The Women
Hollywood updates ''The Women''
Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts try to remake the 1939 classic
Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan in ''The Women''
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com