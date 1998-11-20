Skip to content
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Wizard of Oz
How the ruby slippers from
The Wizard of Oz
became the ultimate Hollywood symbol
Smithsonian launches Kickstarter to preserve Dorothy's ruby slippers
The Wizard of Oz alphabetical cut reorders the scenes
The Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland's Dorothy dress sells for $1.56 million at auction
Wizard of Oz: Dorothy dress going up for auction
'Wizard of Oz' Munchkin Ruth Robinson Duccini dies at 95
WIZARD OF OZ
The Wizard of Oz review
A 75 YEAR SPELL The Wizard of Oz still enchants audiences after all these years
The Wizard of Oz 75th Anniversary Collector's Edition review
SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW Danielle Wade as Dorothy
The Wizard of Oz review
WizardofOz
'Wizard of Oz' coming back to theaters for IMAX 3D run
Wizard Of Oz Toy Fair Wicked Witch
Warner Bros debuts 'Wizard of Oz' anniversary toys
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz evil witch in Disney's Oz, The Great and Powerful?
'Wizard of Oz' movie description goes viral
'The Wizard of Oz' is coming to Facebook
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz: 70th Anniversary Ultimate Collector's Edition
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz
Judy Garland made our list of 10 best Oscar-snubbed performances
The Wizard of Oz
''The Wizard of Oz'' returns to TV -- commercial free
The Wizard of Oz
Article
//
November 20, 1998
''Wizard of Oz'' soundtrack released
Article
//
August 18, 1995
The Wizard of Oz Soundtrack
Article
//
July 28, 1995
Is the Certificate of Authenticity a marketing ploy?
Article
//
September 18, 1992
Paying tribute to ''The Wizard of Oz''
Article
//
February 07, 1992
