Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
The Wife
The Wife
The Wife
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Glenn Close taking time off to 'rest and reboot' after intensity of awards season
Read More
34th Film Independent Spirit Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2019
Glenn Close's dog Pip steals the show during best actress Spirit Awards win
Read More
'The Wife' UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Glenn Close says
The Wife
represents where she hopes the industry is going
Read More
The-wife
Glenn Close's
The Wife
expanding nationwide after emotional Golden Globes victory
Read More
Golden Globe Awards - Season 76
Glenn Close tearfully pays tribute to her mother in Golden Globes Best Actress speech
Read More
© Meta Film London ltd
Glenn Close might celebrate Golden Globe nod crashing more apartments with Lady Gaga's mom
Read More
© Meta Film London ltd
Glenn Close is a powerhouse in slow-burn marriage drama
The Wife
: EW review
© Meta Film London ltd
See Glenn Close like never before in this exclusive scene from
The Wife
The-wife
Glenn Close stuns in riveting trailer for likely Oscar bid
The Wife
The_Wife_02_-_OK_for_web_launch
Glenn Close's
The Wife
set for 2018, won't qualify for 90th Oscars
