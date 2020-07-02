The Whispers recap: Game Over
Drill burns. Wes saves. The aliens arrive -- and don't come in peace.
The Whispers recap: Traveller in the Dark
Wes tries to save Minx, while Drill sends the adults scattering — and gains the upper hand.
The Whispers recap: Homesick
When the children who 'played' with Drill get sick, Wes quarantines them—to disastrous results.
The Whispers recap: Darkest Fears
Wes vows to look for Drill, to find Drill, and to kill Drill... until Drill decides to do the same.
The Whispers recap: Broken Child
Sean reunites with Dr. Benavidez to protect Thomas from Drill while the other adults trace Thomas' past to uncover his secret.