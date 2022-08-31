Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award
Fraser's role in Darren Aronofsky's new movie has won the TIFF Tribute Award ahead of the Toronto-based film festival.
Weird Al Yankovic film, David Bowie doc, Squid Game star's directorial debut, more join full TIFF 2022 lineup
New titles from Daniel Radcliffe, Brendan Fraser, Tyler Perry, Olivia Colman, Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and more join the Toronto International Film Festival slate.
Brendan Fraser transforms into recluse affected by obesity in The Whale first look
Darren Aronofsky's directorial follow-up to Mother! will premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
2023 Oscars predictions: Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Avatar, and more contenders to watch
The 95th Academy Awards race is on with White Noise, The Woman King, Killers of the Flower Moon, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, Till, and Michelle Yeoh eyeing Oscars glory.
Brendan Fraser to star in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, about man with compulsive eating disorder
The film is based on award-winning playwright Samuel D. Hunter's stage play.