The Watcher (TV series)

Based on a horrifying true story, a family moves into an idyllic New Jersey mansion only to be welcomed by a host of oddball neighbors as they receive increasingly threatening letters from an anonymous stalker eyeing their every move.

Most Recent

Naomi Watts breaks down THAT final scene in The Watcher: It's the 'indictment of the American Dream'
"It's a vicious cycle," Watts explains of the Ryan Murphy series' final scene.
An ode to Jennifer Coolidge as the iconic Karen in The Watcher
Pink marble? High-heeled tennis? The most legendary delivery of profanity in TV history?
The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale
EW interprets what the final episode of Ryan Murphy's thrilling Netflix series means for Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale).
The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)
EW breaks down fact versus fiction in Ryan Murphy's horrifying TV series inspired by a real family that received threatening letters from an anonymous stalker.
The Watcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Bobby Cannavale's character makes a shocking discovery in an episode 3 sequence that drew inspiration from the real-life John List family murders.
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series.
Advertisement

More The Watcher (TV series)

Real estate agent who sold The Watcher house reveals client backed out over horror story: 'It was crazy'
"There was such a stigma on the house," the agent tells EW, adding that potential clients had to sign off on knowing the terrifying history that inspired Ryan Murphy's Netflix show.
You won't sleep after seeing disturbing Watcher trailer with Naomi Watts in a stalker's hell house
Ryan Murphy's limited series is based on a disturbing true story involving a couple who move into a New Jersey paradise only to be tormented by threatening, anonymously sent letters.
Jennifer Coolidge takes prospective buyers on a definitely-not-ominous house tour in The Watcher teaser
Naomi Watts teases her return to horror in 'freaky' Ryan Murphy Watcher series
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com