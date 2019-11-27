The Voice

A rotating chair-full of judges search for the next great superstar singer on this NBC reality show.

Most Recent

'The Voice' recap: The final five sing for the win

The Voice recap: The final five sing for the win

For better or worse, we're getting some original singles tonight.
Read More
CeeLo Green, Shakira returning to 'The Voice' for finale supergroup performance

CeeLo Green, Shakira returning to The Voice for finale supergroup performance

Read More
'The Voice' recap: The not-so-live playoffs get started

The Voice recap: The not-so-live playoffs get started

Read More
How 'The Voice' will continue to air live shows amid coronavirus lockdown

The Voice to air remote live shows amid coronavirus lockdown

Read More
'The Voice' Battle Rounds are up pairing 'The Best' of the best — here's who's singing what

The Voice Battle Rounds are pairing up 'The Best' of the best — here's who's singing what

Read More
'The Voice' recap: Blake Shelton is crowned King of One Chair Turns

The Voice recap: Blake Shelton is crowned King of One Chair Turns

Read More

More The Voice

'The Voice' recap: Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas go head-to-head

The Voice recap: Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas go head-to-head

Read More
'The Voice' recap: Two blind auditions truly surprise the coaches

The Voice recap: Two blind auditions truly surprise the coaches

Read More
'The Voice' season premiere recap: Rookie Coach Nick Jonas comes out swinging

The Voice season premiere recap: Rookie Coach Nick Jonas comes out swinging

Read More
You can call us obsessed with the 'Voice' coaches performing Nick Jonas’ 'Jealous'

You can call us obsessed with the Voice coaches performing Nick Jonas' 'Jealous'

Read More
Do you know more about Nick Jonas than his fellow ‘Voice’ coach and superfan Blake Shelton?

Do you know more about Nick Jonas than his fellow Voice coach and superfan Blake Shelton?

Read More
'The Voice' finale recap: And the season 17 winner is...

The Voice finale recap: And the season 17 winner is...

Read More

The Voice recap: The final four artists sing for your votes one last time

All The Voice

'The Voice' recap: Come for the eliminations, stay for the Gwen Stefani and Eve performance

The Voice recap: Come for the eliminations, stay for the Gwen Stefani and Eve performance

Recaps // November 27, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Find out which songs the fans selected for their favorite artists on 'Fan Week'

The Voice recap: Find out which songs the fans selected for their favorite artists on 'Fan Week'

Recaps // November 26, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Two more artists go home as Team Kelly and Team Gwen perform for first time

The Voice recap: Two more artists go home as Team Kelly and Team Gwen perform for first time

Recaps // November 20, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: The Top 13 dedicate songs to loved ones, and things get emotional

The Voice recap: The Top 13 dedicate songs to loved ones, and things get emotional

Recaps // November 19, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Which artists made the Top 13?

The Voice recap: Which artists made the Top 13?

Recaps // November 13, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: We go live for the first time, as 20 artists battle for spots in the Top 13

The Voice recap: We go live for the first time, as 20 artists battle for spots in the Top 13

Recaps // November 12, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Goodbye, Taylor Swift and hello, Live Playoffs!

The Voice recap: Goodbye, Taylor Swift and hello, Live Playoffs!

Recaps // November 06, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Which artist makes Taylor Swift cry?

The Voice recap: Which artist makes Taylor Swift cry?

Recaps // November 05, 2019
Read More
Watch 'The Voice' contestants lose their minds over Taylor Swift in exclusive video montage

Watch The Voice contestants lose their minds over Taylor Swift in video montage

TV // November 04, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Gwen Stefani saves the day with a last-minute steal

The Voice recap: Gwen Stefani saves the day with a last-minute steal

Recaps // October 29, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Mega-Mentor Taylor Swift arrives for the Knockouts

The Voice recap: Mega-Mentor Taylor Swift arrives for the Knockouts

Recaps // October 28, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Night Four of the Battles takes an emotional turn

The Voice recap: Night four of the Battles takes an emotional turn

Recaps // October 23, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Steals are making things very difficult for Team Gwen

The Voice recap: Steals are making things very difficult for Team Gwen

Recaps // October 21, 2019
Read More
Here are all the Battle pairings and songs this week on 'The Voice'

Here are all the Battle pairings and songs this week on The Voice

TV // October 21, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: John Legend pairs up his two best to battle over an Elton John classic

The Voice recap: John Legend pairs up his two best to battle over an Elton John classic

Recaps // October 16, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: The teams are full and the Battles are on!

The Voice recap: The teams are full and the Battles are on!

Recaps // October 15, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: The coaches get extra-picky as the Blind Auditions begin to wind down

The Voice recap: The coaches get extra-picky as the Blind Auditions begin to wind down

Recaps // October 09, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Surprising coaching decisions are made as teams start filling up

The Voice recap: Surprising coaching decisions are made as teams start filling up

Recaps // October 08, 2019
Read More
Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as a coach for 2020

Nick Jonas joins The Voice as a coach for 2020

TV // October 07, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: The youngsters make some big, bold impressions

The Voice recap: The youngsters make some big, bold impressions

Recaps // October 07, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Kelly Clarkson has the last block, and she's not afraid to use it

The Voice recap: Kelly Clarkson has the final block, and she's not afraid to use it

Recaps // October 01, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' recap: Blake fights to start filling up his team

The Voice recap: The OG coach wants some respect, people!

Recaps // September 25, 2019
Read More
'The Voice' premiere recap: Gwen Stefani is back and in it to win it

The Voice premiere recap: Gwen Stefani is back and in it to win it

Recaps // September 24, 2019
Read More
Taylor Swift returning to 'The Voice' in season 17 as mentor

Taylor Swift returning to The Voice in season 17 as mentor

TV // September 16, 2019
Read More
Watch 'The Voice' coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani cover 'More Than Words'

Watch The Voice coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani cover 'More Than Words'

TV // February 14, 2020
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com