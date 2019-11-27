Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Voice
Chevron Right
The Voice
Share
The Voice
A rotating chair-full of judges search for the next great superstar singer on this NBC reality show.
Most Recent
'The Voice' recap: The final five sing for the win
The Voice
recap: The final five sing for the win
For better or worse, we're getting some original singles tonight.
Read More
Next
CeeLo Green, Shakira returning to 'The Voice' for finale supergroup performance
CeeLo Green, Shakira returning to
The Voice
for finale supergroup performance
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: The not-so-live playoffs get started
The Voice
recap: The not-so-live playoffs get started
Read More
Next
How 'The Voice' will continue to air live shows amid coronavirus lockdown
The Voice
to air remote live shows amid coronavirus lockdown
Read More
Next
'The Voice' Battle Rounds are up pairing 'The Best' of the best — here's who's singing what
The Voice
Battle Rounds are pairing up 'The Best' of the best — here's who's singing what
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Blake Shelton is crowned King of One Chair Turns
The Voice
recap: Blake Shelton is crowned King of One Chair Turns
Read More
Next
More The Voice
'The Voice' recap: Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas go head-to-head
The Voice
recap: Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas go head-to-head
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Two blind auditions truly surprise the coaches
The Voice
recap: Two blind auditions truly surprise the coaches
Read More
Next
'The Voice' season premiere recap: Rookie Coach Nick Jonas comes out swinging
The Voice
season premiere recap: Rookie Coach Nick Jonas comes out swinging
Read More
Next
You can call us obsessed with the 'Voice' coaches performing Nick Jonas’ 'Jealous'
You can call us obsessed with the
Voice
coaches performing Nick Jonas' 'Jealous'
Read More
Next
Do you know more about Nick Jonas than his fellow ‘Voice’ coach and superfan Blake Shelton?
Do you know more about Nick Jonas than his fellow
Voice
coach and superfan Blake Shelton?
Read More
Next
'The Voice' finale recap: And the season 17 winner is...
The Voice
finale recap: And the season 17 winner is...
Read More
Next
The Voice
recap: The final four artists sing for your votes one last time
Close
Close
Previous
Watch
The Voice
stars Kelly Clarkson and John Legend deliver a soothing ASMR 'Jingle Bells'
The Voice
recap: The season 17 finalists are revealed
The Voice
recap: Top 8 compete for a finale spot with solo performances and '80s duets
The Voice
recap: Meet your season 17 semi-finalists
The Voice
recap: More than one artist gets the crowd on their feet as we near the semi-finals
Next
All The Voice
'The Voice' recap: Come for the eliminations, stay for the Gwen Stefani and Eve performance
The Voice
recap: Come for the eliminations, stay for the Gwen Stefani and Eve performance
Recaps
//
November 27, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Find out which songs the fans selected for their favorite artists on 'Fan Week'
The Voice
recap: Find out which songs the fans selected for their favorite artists on 'Fan Week'
Recaps
//
November 26, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Two more artists go home as Team Kelly and Team Gwen perform for first time
The Voice
recap: Two more artists go home as Team Kelly and Team Gwen perform for first time
Recaps
//
November 20, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: The Top 13 dedicate songs to loved ones, and things get emotional
The Voice
recap: The Top 13 dedicate songs to loved ones, and things get emotional
Recaps
//
November 19, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Which artists made the Top 13?
The Voice
recap: Which artists made the Top 13?
Recaps
//
November 13, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: We go live for the first time, as 20 artists battle for spots in the Top 13
The Voice
recap: We go live for the first time, as 20 artists battle for spots in the Top 13
Recaps
//
November 12, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Goodbye, Taylor Swift and hello, Live Playoffs!
The Voice
recap: Goodbye, Taylor Swift and hello, Live Playoffs!
Recaps
//
November 06, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Which artist makes Taylor Swift cry?
The Voice
recap: Which artist makes Taylor Swift cry?
Recaps
//
November 05, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch 'The Voice' contestants lose their minds over Taylor Swift in exclusive video montage
Watch
The Voice
contestants lose their minds over Taylor Swift in video montage
TV
//
November 04, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Gwen Stefani saves the day with a last-minute steal
The Voice
recap: Gwen Stefani saves the day with a last-minute steal
Recaps
//
October 29, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Mega-Mentor Taylor Swift arrives for the Knockouts
The Voice
recap: Mega-Mentor Taylor Swift arrives for the Knockouts
Recaps
//
October 28, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Night Four of the Battles takes an emotional turn
The Voice
recap: Night four of the Battles takes an emotional turn
Recaps
//
October 23, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Steals are making things very difficult for Team Gwen
The Voice
recap: Steals are making things very difficult for Team Gwen
Recaps
//
October 21, 2019
Read More
Next
Here are all the Battle pairings and songs this week on 'The Voice'
Here are all the Battle pairings and songs this week on
The Voice
TV
//
October 21, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: John Legend pairs up his two best to battle over an Elton John classic
The Voice
recap: John Legend pairs up his two best to battle over an Elton John classic
Recaps
//
October 16, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: The teams are full and the Battles are on!
The Voice
recap: The teams are full and the Battles are on!
Recaps
//
October 15, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: The coaches get extra-picky as the Blind Auditions begin to wind down
The Voice
recap: The coaches get extra-picky as the Blind Auditions begin to wind down
Recaps
//
October 09, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Surprising coaching decisions are made as teams start filling up
The Voice
recap: Surprising coaching decisions are made as teams start filling up
Recaps
//
October 08, 2019
Read More
Next
Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as a coach for 2020
Nick Jonas joins
The Voice
as a coach for 2020
TV
//
October 07, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: The youngsters make some big, bold impressions
The Voice
recap: The youngsters make some big, bold impressions
Recaps
//
October 07, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Kelly Clarkson has the last block, and she's not afraid to use it
The Voice
recap: Kelly Clarkson has the final block, and she's not afraid to use it
Recaps
//
October 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' recap: Blake fights to start filling up his team
The Voice
recap: The OG coach wants some respect, people!
Recaps
//
September 25, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Voice' premiere recap: Gwen Stefani is back and in it to win it
The Voice
premiere recap: Gwen Stefani is back and in it to win it
Recaps
//
September 24, 2019
Read More
Next
Taylor Swift returning to 'The Voice' in season 17 as mentor
Taylor Swift returning to
The Voice
in season 17 as mentor
TV
//
September 16, 2019
Read More
Next
Watch 'The Voice' coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani cover 'More Than Words'
Watch
The Voice
coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani cover 'More Than Words'
TV
//
February 14, 2020
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.