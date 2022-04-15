The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

When a down-on-his-luck Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a mysterious billionaire's birthday party, he ends up getting recruited by the CIA to spy on his dangerous host.

Most Recent

Pedro Pascal looks back on his most memorable roles, from Game of Thrones to Massive Talent
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star has a massively impressive filmography.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent review: Nicolas Cage plays himself in surreal meta-comedy
Enter the Cage match.
Nic Cage drops Hollywood's longest F-bomb in new The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent red-band trailer
The star plays himself in the upcoming action-comedy.
Nicolas Cage goes meta to save the world in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent teaser
Nicolas Cage plays a version of himself in comedy-thriller 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'
Nic Cage plays 'Nick Cage' in first look at comedy-thriller The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
And Pedro Pascal portrays a diehard fan of the Oscar-winning star.
Advertisement

All The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Pedro Pascal looks back on his most memorable roles, from Game of Thrones to Massive Talent
Movies // 10 hours ago
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent review: Nicolas Cage plays himself in surreal meta-comedy
Movie Reviews // April 15, 2022
Nic Cage drops Hollywood's longest F-bomb in new The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent red-band trailer
Movies // March 09, 2022
Nicolas Cage goes meta to save the world in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent teaser
Trailers // December 14, 2021
Nic Cage plays 'Nick Cage' in first look at comedy-thriller The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Movies // December 13, 2021
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com