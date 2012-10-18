The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 2

Most Recent

'Twilight' parodists sue Lionsgate, Summit for $500 million

'Twilight' parodists sue Lionsgate, Summit for $500 million

Read More
'Twilight' dominates Teen Choice Awards nominations

'Twilight' dominates Teen Choice Awards nominations

Read More
MTV Movie Awards: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 snubbed

MTV Movie Awards: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 snubbed

Read More
Razzies 2013: Which bad movies will/should win

Razzies 2013: Which bad movies will/should win

Read More
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' DVD release date announced

'Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' DVD release date announced

Read More
'Twilight': A newbie and a superfan talk 'Breaking Dawn — Part 2'

'Twilight': A newbie and a superfan talk 'Breaking Dawn — Part 2'

Read More

More The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 2

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 twist ending

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 twist ending

Read More
‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2’: On-the-scene

‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2’: On-the-scene

Read More
Twilight Saga memories -- Eclipse

Twilight Saga memories -- Eclipse

Read More
Kristen Stewart's see-through dress at 'Breaking Dawn' premiere

Kristen Stewart's see-through dress at 'Breaking Dawn' premiere

Read More
Twilight memories -- our favorite things about the first movie

Twilight memories -- our favorite things about the first movie

Read More
Breaking Dawn premiere red carpet -- VIDEO

Breaking Dawn premiere red carpet -- VIDEO

Read More

'Twilight': 'Breaking Dawn' pooch parody is here! -- VIDEO

All The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 2

Donald Trump: Robert Pattinson shouldn't take back Kristen Stewart

Donald Trump: Robert Pattinson shouldn't take back Kristen Stewart

Article // October 18, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com