Home
Chevron Right
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1
Chevron Right
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1
Most Recent
New Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 scene -- VIDEO
New Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 scene -- VIDEO
About that secret 'The Twilight Saga:Breaking Dawn--Part 2' ending...
About that secret 'The Twilight Saga:Breaking Dawn--Part 2' ending...
'Twilight': Stephenie Meyer on 'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2'
'Twilight': Stephenie Meyer on 'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2'
Kristen Stewart discusses 'Breaking Dawn'
Kristen Stewart discusses 'Breaking Dawn'
Summit says 'full steam ahead' on promotion for 'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' -- EXCLUSIVE
Summit says 'full steam ahead' on promotion for 'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' -- EXCLUSIVE
Stephenie Meyer explains the name Renesmee: 'I take my heckling. I totally get it!'
Stephenie Meyer explains the name Renesmee: 'I take my heckling. I totally get it!'
More The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1
Robert Pattinson wants to come back to Comic-Con
Robert Pattinson wants to come back to Comic-Con
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' Comic-Con panel: Look out, mountain lions! Bella's a vampire
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' Comic-Con panel: Look out, mountain lions! Bella's a vampire
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2': Meet Renesmee, Mackenzie Foy
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2': Meet Renesmee, Mackenzie Foy
New 'Twilight' character posters: Edward, Bella and Jacob brood
New 'Twilight' character posters: Edward, Bella and Jacob brood
'Twilight': Robert Pattison, Kristen Stewart in new 'Breaking Dawn' photos
'Twilight': Robert Pattison, Kristen Stewart in new 'Breaking Dawn' photos
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' teaser
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' teaser
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' DVD exclusive
'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' on track to be highest earning in series
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' scene to premiere at Target
'New Year's Eve' hopes to ring in big bucks
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' breaks $500 million worldwide in 12 days
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn': Robert Pattinson talks the wedding
All The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1
Box office report: 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' barely misses franchise record with $139.5 mil weekend
Box office report: 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' barely misses franchise record with $139.5 mil weekend
November 20, 2011
Box office update: 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' bites into the third-best opening day ever with $72 mil
Box office update: 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' bites into the third-best opening day ever with $72 mil
November 19, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' audience rating from CinemaScore doesn't sparkle
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' audience rating from CinemaScore doesn't sparkle
November 19, 2011
'Breaking Dawn': Kristen Stewart talks 'Twilight' wedding song
'Breaking Dawn': Kristen Stewart talks 'Twilight' wedding song
November 18, 2011
'Breaking Dawn' midnight screenings: $30.3 million
'Breaking Dawn' midnight screenings: $30.3 million
November 18, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' tent city on the scene -- VIDEO
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' tent city on the scene -- VIDEO
November 15, 2011
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' opening weekend tickets already selling out fast
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' opening weekend tickets already selling out fast
November 10, 2011
'Twilight': On the scene for the hand-and-foot-print ceremony at the Chinese Theater
'Twilight': On the scene for the hand-and-foot-print ceremony at the Chinese Theater
November 03, 2011
'Twilight': Robert Pattinson teases new 'Breaking Dawn' clips
'Twilight': Robert Pattinson teases new 'Breaking Dawn' clips
November 03, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' clips: Bella and Edward's vows, Jacob's warning
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' clips: Bella and Edward's vows, Jacob's warning
November 01, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' TV spot: Bella in a towel, Jacob in tears
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' TV spot: Bella in a towel, Jacob in tears
October 28, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' honeymoon clip: Watch here!
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' honeymoon clip: Watch here!
October 26, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' trailer: Watch here!
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' trailer: Watch here!
September 13, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' trailer first look: Are you sufficiently teased?
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' trailer first look: Are you sufficiently teased?
September 09, 2011
Twilight: Breaking Dawn posters: Bella and Edward embrace! Jacob scowls!
Twilight: Breaking Dawn posters: Bella and Edward embrace! Jacob scowls!
September 08, 2011
'Breaking Dawn' alleged hacker denies charges; Summit defends claims
'Breaking Dawn' alleged hacker denies charges; Summit defends claims
August 04, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' alleged hacker identified
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' alleged hacker identified
August 01, 2011
'Breaking Dawn': Rob Pattinson talks final film at Comic-Con
'Breaking Dawn': Rob Pattinson talks final film at Comic-Con
July 23, 2011
Taylor Lautner talks 'Abduction' at Comic-Con
Taylor Lautner talks 'Abduction' at Comic-Con
July 22, 2011
'Breaking Dawn' honeymoon footage screened at Comic-Con
'Breaking Dawn' honeymoon footage screened at Comic-Con
July 21, 2011
'Twilight' cast surprises Comic-Con fans with breakfast
'Twilight' cast surprises Comic-Con fans with breakfast
July 21, 2011
Twilight: Breaking Dawn at Comic-Con
Twilight: Breaking Dawn at Comic-Con
July 21, 2011
'Breaking Dawn - Part 1' first sneak peek: What did you think?
'Breaking Dawn - Part 1' first sneak peek: What did you think?
June 05, 2011
Breaking Dawn teaser trailer sneak peek: Bella and Edward's wedding!
Breaking Dawn teaser trailer sneak peek: Bella and Edward's wedding!
June 01, 2011
'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' poster doesn't feature Robert Pattinson, but is pretty nonetheless
'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' poster doesn't feature Robert Pattinson, but is pretty nonetheless
May 24, 2011
