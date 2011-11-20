The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1

New Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 scene -- VIDEO

About that secret 'The Twilight Saga:Breaking Dawn--Part 2' ending...

'Twilight': Stephenie Meyer on 'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2'

Kristen Stewart discusses 'Breaking Dawn'

Summit says 'full steam ahead' on promotion for 'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' -- EXCLUSIVE

Stephenie Meyer explains the name Renesmee: 'I take my heckling. I totally get it!'

Robert Pattinson wants to come back to Comic-Con

'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' Comic-Con panel: Look out, mountain lions! Bella's a vampire

'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2': Meet Renesmee, Mackenzie Foy

New 'Twilight' character posters: Edward, Bella and Jacob brood

'Twilight': Robert Pattison, Kristen Stewart in new 'Breaking Dawn' photos

'Breaking Dawn -- Part 2' teaser

'Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' DVD exclusive

Box office report: 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' barely misses franchise record with $139.5 mil weekend

Article // November 20, 2011
Box office update: 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' bites into the third-best opening day ever with $72 mil

Article // November 19, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' audience rating from CinemaScore doesn't sparkle

Article // November 19, 2011
'Breaking Dawn': Kristen Stewart talks 'Twilight' wedding song

Article // November 18, 2011
'Breaking Dawn' midnight screenings: $30.3 million

Article // November 18, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' tent city on the scene -- VIDEO

Article // November 15, 2011
'Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' opening weekend tickets already selling out fast

Article // November 10, 2011
'Twilight': On the scene for the hand-and-foot-print ceremony at the Chinese Theater

Article // November 03, 2011
'Twilight': Robert Pattinson teases new 'Breaking Dawn' clips

Article // November 03, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' clips: Bella and Edward's vows, Jacob's warning

Article // November 01, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' TV spot: Bella in a towel, Jacob in tears

Article // October 28, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' honeymoon clip: Watch here!

Article // October 26, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' trailer: Watch here!

Article // September 13, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1' trailer first look: Are you sufficiently teased?

Article // September 09, 2011
Twilight: Breaking Dawn posters: Bella and Edward embrace! Jacob scowls!

Article // September 08, 2011
'Breaking Dawn' alleged hacker denies charges; Summit defends claims

Article // August 04, 2011
'Twilight: Breaking Dawn' alleged hacker identified

Article // August 01, 2011
'Breaking Dawn': Rob Pattinson talks final film at Comic-Con

Comic-Con // July 23, 2011
Taylor Lautner talks 'Abduction' at Comic-Con

Comic-Con // July 22, 2011
'Breaking Dawn' honeymoon footage screened at Comic-Con

Article // July 21, 2011
'Twilight' cast surprises Comic-Con fans with breakfast

Comic-Con // July 21, 2011
Twilight: Breaking Dawn at Comic-Con

Comic-Con // July 21, 2011
'Breaking Dawn - Part 1' first sneak peek: What did you think?

Article // June 05, 2011
Breaking Dawn teaser trailer sneak peek: Bella and Edward's wedding!

Article // June 01, 2011
'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' poster doesn't feature Robert Pattinson, but is pretty nonetheless

Article // May 24, 2011
