The Tonight Show With Jay Leno

Rebecca Gayheart is charged with manslaughter
Plus, news about Steven Soderbergh, Ben Stiller, Jackie Chan, Courtney Love, U2, Savage Garden, Jay and Mavis Leno, Jamie Kennedy, Jay Mohr, and othersRead More
Our favorite Jay Leno 'Tonight Show' moments
Hugh Grant's apology, Barack Obama's interview, and the Dancing Itos are some of the show's standout bitsRead More
Jay Leno moves to prime time
The skinny on the late-night king's new show and why it's a sweet deal for the troubled networkRead More
Jay Leno: His next move?
He's now the most wanted man in Hollywood. We look at what's at stake if he stays at NBC, and if he jaywalksRead More
Jimmy Fallon claims Conan seat
NBC this month will announce the arrival of ''SNL'' vet when Conan moves to ''Tonight'' -- but what about Jay?Read More
Leno to pay laid-off staff
''Tonight Show'' host had been under fire from strike-affected crew, says the Hollywood ReporterRead More