The Tonight Show (TV Show)

Jimmy Fallon returns to Tonight Show studio for first time since pandemic began

The comedian and late-night host celebrated his return to 30 Rock with a song.
Spike Lee reflects on continued police brutality since the 1989 release of Do the Right Thing

The director called into the The Tonight Show to discuss his new short film 3 Brothers, the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, and hopes for the future.
Ben Stiller remembers calling late father Jerry during a bad LSD trip, plus other funny memories

Watch Seth MacFarlane cover Michael Bublé as Family Guy, American Dad characters

Ryan Reynolds shares his secret for cracking up Red Notice costar Dwayne Johnson

Watch Reynolds' The Rock impression for Jimmy Fallon.
Gigi Hadid confirms she is having a baby with Zayn Malik

The model told Jimmy Fallon her big news in a sneak peek of The Tonight Show
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's BFF challenge gets comically awkward

Are they real friends or just "Hollywood friends"?
Millie Bobby Brown sings Dua Lipa, 'Despacito' for Fallon's Whisper Challenge

If you don't wanna see Brown dancing with Fallon, "Don't Start Now."
Jimmy Fallon on enlisting his wife and kids to make The Tonight Show at home

Dua Lipa, queen of the quarantine, performs 'Break My Heart' on The Tonight Show

Gasp! Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Fallon record a quarantine soap opera

New Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon song urges: 'Don't Touch Grandma' in a pandemic

Lady Gaga takes over late-night TV to spread the word about coronavirus concert special

Ryan Reynolds shares embarrassing story about his mom with Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon

TV // December 13, 2019
Tom Hiddleston watches his original Thor audition with Jimmy Fallon

Movies // November 26, 2019
Chris Evans and brother Scott share embarrassing stories for Jimmy Fallon's Know Your Bro

TV // November 05, 2019
Kristen Stewart and Gaten Matarazzo face off in VR Pictionary on Jimmy Fallon

TV // November 01, 2019
Jessica Biel, Billy Crudup, and Jimmy Fallon keep cracking up through spoof '90s car ad

TV // October 23, 2019
Jimmy Fallon gets showered in guacamole during game with Alec Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale

TV // October 21, 2019
Jack White and Jimmy Fallon squash the competition in game of Grape Chess

TV // September 27, 2019
Big Mouth star Nick Kroll impersonates Jason Statham, Pitbull for Jimmy Fallon

TV // September 19, 2019
Kamala Harris slow jams the news with Jimmy Fallon

TV // September 17, 2019
Jimmy Fallon goes through Kim Kardashian West's phone in Tonight Show game

TV // September 12, 2019
Bill Hader and Cara Delevingne swap 'real real real' scary stories with Jimmy Fallon

TV // September 04, 2019
Watch Jimmy Fallon vs. John Travolta in a John Travolt-Off challenge

TV // August 16, 2019
Alessia Cara sings musical impressions of Amy Winehouse and Alanis Morissette

TV // August 15, 2019
Swoon alert: Henry Golding sings Marvin Gaye on The Tonight Show

TV // August 14, 2019
Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy brings stand-up to most major late-night shows

TV // August 09, 2019
Jacob Tremblay cracks up Jimmy Fallon with impressions, overall cuteness

TV // August 06, 2019
Nicki Minaj heads to Red Lobster with Jimmy Fallon, freestyles on The Tonight Show

TV // June 28, 2019
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon perform dueling impressions of Trump smoking weed

TV // June 26, 2019
Madonna dance battles with Jimmy Fallon in a neon jump suit

TV // June 21, 2019
Jonas Brothers rock out to 'Sucker' with Jimmy Fallon and classroom instruments

Music // June 11, 2019
Dana Carvey shares his 'sound of Trump' impression with Jimmy Fallon

TV // May 25, 2019
Millie Bobby Brown covers everything from Lizzo to Lorde in epic 'Beat Battle' with Jimmy Fallon

TV // May 23, 2019
Jamie Foxx competes against daughter Corinne in Jimmy Fallon's music challenge

TV // May 15, 2019
Maya Rudolph and Jimmy Fallon Build a Band in Tonight Show musical bit

TV // May 09, 2019
Jimmy Fallon tries out a new twist on Charades with Amy Poehler: Shouting Charades

TV // May 08, 2019
