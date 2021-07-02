The Tomorrow War (2021 movie)

Most Recent

How 'The Tomorrow War' produced a terrifying alien invader 'that was dangerous in any form'

How The Tomorrow War produced a terrifying alien invader 'that was dangerous in any form'
When designing the White Spikes, director Chris McKay told the crew "I want you to be scared and think you're going to get hurt just looking at this thing," says VFX supervisor James E. Price.
Chris Pratt thanks 'Tomorrow War' fans for streaming his 'hideous aliens' around the world

Chris Pratt thanks Tomorrow War fans for streaming his 'hideous aliens' around the world
The actor celebrates his new movie's Amazon streaming success: "I'm feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude."
The volcano obsessed teen of 'The Tomorrow War' discusses being the film's true 'voice of reason'

The volcano obsessed teen of The Tomorrow War discusses being the film's true 'voice of reason'
Actor Seth Schenall talks to EW about his pivotal role in the Amazon action film opposite Chris Pratt.
Chris Pratt fights for the future in the enjoyably absurd 'Tomorrow War'

The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt fights for the future in enjoyably absurd action flick
Yvonne Strahovski is more than just 'an action hero badass' in 'The Tomorrow War'

Yvonne Strahovski is more than just 'an action hero badass' in The Tomorrow War
'The Tomorrow War' trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against

The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against
It's Chris Pratt versus some wicked looking aliens from the future in Amazon's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster.
Advertisement

More The Tomorrow War (2021 movie)

Chris Pratt locks and loads for action in explosive 'Tomorrow War' first-look photos

Chris Pratt locks and loads for action in explosive Tomorrow War first-look photos
Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons also star in the Amazon action flick.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com