The Thomas Crown Affair (Movie - 1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair
Pierce Brosnan follows director John McTiernan's rules of engagement as set up in The Hunt for Red October and Die Hard. Read More
Is the upcoming Bond film Pierce Brosnan's last?
The ''Thomas Crown Affair'' star addresses rumors that he's ready to retire 007's gadgets and gals Read More
Rene Russo fights for her right to act in the buff
''The Thomas Crown Affair'' star had to struggle against her clean-cut image and Christian beliefs to win the sexy role
John McTIERNAN|Pierce BROSNAN, Rene RUSSO, Denis LEARY, Faye DUNAWAY|JUNE
