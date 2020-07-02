The Thing

Most Recent

The Thing Blu-ray collector's edition coming from Scream Factory
John Carpenter's solo album 'Lost Themes' evokes his classic work
John Carpenter's 'The Thing' at EW's CapeTown Film Festival
'The Thing' Director John Carpenter Q&A
The Thing
The Thing movie review
Advertisement

More The Thing

'The Thing' prequel trailer: Flamethrower? Check. Dogs? Check. Something weird and p---ed off? Check
The Thing poster
Don't touch that ''Thing!''
''The Thing'' made our countdown of the 13 scariest movies of all time
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com