The Theory of Everything

Most Recent

Eddie Redmayne, 'The Big Bang Theory' cast, more honor Stephen Hawking

'We have lost a truly beautiful mind.'
Oscar-nominated composer Jóhann Jóhannsson dies at 48

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne takes great pride in honoring Stephen Hawking

Oscars 2015: Eddie Redmayne wins Best Actor

'Theory of Everything': Your Oscars 2015 cheat sheet

Inside the Best Picture nominees: A deep dive into 'The Theory of Everything'

SAG Awards 2015: The winners list

More The Theory of Everything

The Theory Of Everything

Join EW's Twitter Q&A with 'Theory of Everything' star Eddie Redmayne

Fact-Checking the Film: 'The Theory of Everything'

12 Oscar-bait roles that failed to get a nibble from the Academy

Eddie Redmayne Arrives with 'The Theory Of Everything'

TIFF: Eddie Redmayne and capturing the smiling eyes of Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking story 'The Theory of Everything' spurs Oscar talk

