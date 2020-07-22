Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Theory of Everything
Chevron Right
The Theory of Everything
Share
The Theory of Everything
Most Recent
Eddie Redmayne, 'The Big Bang Theory' cast, more honor Stephen Hawking
Eddie Redmayne,
The Big Bang Theory
cast, more honor Stephen Hawking
'We have lost a truly beautiful mind.'
Read More
Next
Oscar-nominated composer Jóhann Jóhannsson dies at 48
Oscar-nominated composer Jóhann Jóhannsson dies at 48
Read More
Next
Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne takes great pride in honoring Stephen Hawking
Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne takes great pride in honoring Stephen Hawking
Read More
Next
Oscars 2015: Eddie Redmayne wins Best Actor
Oscars 2015: Eddie Redmayne wins Best Actor
Read More
Next
'Theory of Everything': Your Oscars 2015 cheat sheet
Inside the Best Picture nominees: A deep dive into 'The Theory of Everything'
Read More
Next
SAG Awards 2015: The winners list
SAG Awards 2015: The winners list
Read More
Next
More The Theory of Everything
The Theory Of Everything
The Theory Of Everything
Read More
Next
Join EW's Twitter Q&A with 'Theory of Everything' star Eddie Redmayne
Join EW's Twitter Q&A with 'Theory of Everything' star Eddie Redmayne
Read More
Next
Fact-Checking the Film: 'The Theory of Everything'
Fact-Checking the Film: 'The Theory of Everything'
Read More
Next
12 Oscar-bait roles that failed to get a nibble from the Academy
12 Oscar-bait roles that failed to get a nibble from the Academy
Read More
Next
Eddie Redmayne Arrives with 'The Theory Of Everything'
Eddie Redmayne Arrives with 'The Theory Of Everything'
Read More
Next
TIFF: Eddie Redmayne and capturing the smiling eyes of Stephen Hawking
TIFF: Eddie Redmayne and capturing the smiling eyes of Stephen Hawking
Read More
Next
Stephen Hawking story 'The Theory of Everything' spurs Oscar talk
Close
Close
Previous
The Theory of Everything
'The Theory of Everything': Eddie Redmayne on playing Stephen Hawking
The Theory of Everything
Eddie Redmayne is Stephen Hawking in 'Theory of Everything' trailer
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.