Jose Canseco gives his ''Surreal Life'' lineup
The former baseball slugger gives his fellow housemates positions on the diamond
Omarosa will headline next ''Surreal Life''
Janice Dickinson and Jose Canseco are also moving in for the fifth season, premiering in September
Meet the new cast of ''The Surreal Life''
Former ''America's Next Top Model'' winner Adrianne Curry dishes the dirt on the other B-list housemates, including a Brady, a Go-Go, and Mini-Me
Vanilla Ice, Tammy Faye join ''Surreal Life'' cast
Porn vet Ron Jeremy and Erik Estrada will also be among the roommates in WB reality show's second season