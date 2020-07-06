The Surreal Life

Jose Canseco gives his ''Surreal Life'' lineup

The former baseball slugger gives his fellow housemates positions on the diamond
Omarosa will headline next ''Surreal Life''

Janice Dickinson and Jose Canseco are also moving in for the fifth season, premiering in September
Meet the new cast of ''The Surreal Life''

Former ''America's Next Top Model'' winner Adrianne Curry dishes the dirt on the other B-list housemates, including a Brady, a Go-Go, and Mini-Me
How does this latest batch of D-listers stack up to last season?
Meet the cast of ''The Surreal Life''

Vanilla Ice? Tammy Faye? Here's what to expect from the second season of the WB's bizarre reality sitcom
Vanilla Ice, Tammy Faye join ''Surreal Life'' cast

Porn vet Ron Jeremy and Erik Estrada will also be among the roommates in WB reality show's second season

See who's on the wish list for ''Surreal'''s season 2

The WB show, steadily gaining ground in the ratings, looks forward to beginning again as early as the summer
Lifestyles of the Kitsch and Semi-Famous

Mix a dash of 'E! True Hollywood Story,' a pinch of 'Real World,' and a big helping of broken dreams, and you have THE SURREAL LIFE, The WB's new reality experiment.
Meet the celebs who share a ''Surreal Life''

''The Surreal Life'' is one of 2003's wildest new reality shows

Here are the celebrity housemates of ''Surreal Life''

