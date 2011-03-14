The Strokes

The Strokes' Nick Valensi: New Strokes album could come 'next year'

Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi details CRX's new single 'Ways to Fake It'

Valensi also gives an update on new Strokes music: 'We're also in the process of getting songs together for an album that we want to put out, hopefully next year'
The Strokes announce only Los Angeles show of the year

The Strokes announce City of Angels benefit concert

The band will perform at the inaugural City of Angels benefit concert
The Strokes share 'Threat of Joy' music video

The Strokes scorch on home turf at Governors Ball

Governors Ball: The Strokes scorch on home turf

Plus: Beck pays tribute to Prince, Robyn brings the disco fire and other highlights from Day One.
The Strokes' 'Drag Queen' lyric video goes live from the '80s

The Strokes debut new EP, 'Future Present Past'

Julian Casablancas says The Strokes are back in the studio recording new music

The Strokes say they're in the studio recording new music at Landmark Festival

Postmodern Jukebox take The Strokes to the 1940s with latest cover

The Strokes' 'Someday' covered by Postmodern Jukebox

Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr. on drug use: 'I used to shoot cocaine, heroin and ketamine'

The Strokes release new single 'One Way Trigger': Hear it here

The Strokes bring new album, crowds, fireworks to SXSW

The Strokes' 'Angles' now streaming online: Read our review here

Kanye West, Cee-Lo, TV on the Radio and more to perform this week at SXSW

Article // March 14, 2011
Strokes' new album reportedly coming in March: Do you still care?

Article // January 17, 2011
The Strokes return for first gig since 2006

Article // June 10, 2010
Julian Casablancas debuts solo tune '11th Dimension'

Article // September 18, 2009
