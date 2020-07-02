The Stepford Wives (Movie - 2004)

Faith Hill thought she'd 'never, ever' act again after The Stepford Wives: 'It wasn't the best experience'
Why the original ''Stepford'' wins over the remake
EW recommends renting the 1975 original instead of seeing the remake currently in theaters
What married men really want
The costume designer for ''The Stepford Wives'' took her ideas from what she thought husbands would want their perfect wives to look like
Think you spotted a ''Stepford''-ized man in ads?
Screenwriter Paul Rudnick wrote a gay couple into the film's script to add a new twist to the original
Will Faith Hill succeed in her movie debut?
EW.com sizes up nine pop stars' chances for big-screen success
Nicole Kidman will star in ''Stepford Wives'' remake
