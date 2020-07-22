Top Navigation
The Spanish Princess
Get a first look at 'The Spanish Princess' season 2
Get an exclusive first look at
The Spanish Princess
season 2
Read More
Next
'The Spanish Princess' creators and star tease what's to come in season 2
The Spanish Princess
creators and star tease what's to come in season 2
Read More
Next
'The Spanish Princess' star Charlotte Hope talks 'bittersweet' final scene and complications of Catherine's lie
The Spanish Princess
star Charlotte Hope talks 'bittersweet' final scene and complications of Catherine's lie
Read More
Next
'The Spanish Princess' creators on how their ambiguous ending was inspired by 'The Godfather'
The Spanish Princess
creators on their ambiguous ending and how it was inspired by
The Godfather
Read More
Next
'The Spanish Princess' finale recap: Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown
The Spanish Princess
finale recap: Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown
Read More
Next
‘The Spanish Princess' recap: Catherine charts a new course and other historical observations
The Spanish Princess
recap: Catherine charts a new course and other historical observations
Read More
Next
‘The Spanish Princess’ recap: Men are pigs, marriage is a trap, and other historical observations
The Spanish Princess
recap: Men are pigs, marriage is a trap, and other historical observations
Read More
Next
'The Spanish Princess' to expand, finish telling Catherine of Aragon's story
The Spanish Princess
to expand to finish telling Catherine of Aragon's story
Read More
Next
'The Spanish Princess' recap: Catherine’s struggle to follow her heart and other historical observations
The Spanish Princess
recap: Catherine’s struggle to follow her heart and other historical observations
Read More
Next
The madness of King Henry and four other 'The Spanish Princess' historical observations
The madness of King Henry and four other
The Spanish Princess
historical observations
Read More
Next
‘The Spanish Princess': Henry VIII gets his flirt on and four more historical observations
The Spanish Princess
: Henry VIII gets his flirt on and four more historical observations
Read More
Next
‘The Spanish Princess’: 6 historical observations from episode 2
The Spanish
Princess
: 6 historical observations from episode 2
Read More
Next
6 historical observations from
The Spanish Princess
premiere
The Spanish Princess'
Charlotte Hope on why Catherine of Aragon is like Scarlett O'Hara
The Spanish Princess
offers audiences a Henry VIII unlike any they've seen before
Laura Carmichael on why
The Spanish Princess
will have you saying #PoorMaggie
Watch the first trailer for
The Spanish Princess
, a new look at Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon
Exclusive: Get your first look at Catherine of Aragon in
The Spanish Princess
