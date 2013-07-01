The Sopranos

Most Recent

Rae Allen, The Sopranos star and Tony Award-winning actress, dies at 95
Allen earned a Tony for her work in the stage production of 'And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little' and appeared in films like 'A League of Their Own' and 'Damn Yankees.'
Sopranos creator says it was 'annoying' how many people wanted to see Tony killed in finale
"They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know?"
Vera Farmiga had an awkward audition for The Sopranos: 'Maybe I sucked'
Now, the actress is starring in the prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.
The Sopranos cast to reunite, perform new original sketch for virtual fundraiser
Mini The Sopranos reunion coming for the 2019 MTV VMAs
James Gandolfini's son reacts to watching The Sopranos for first time
Michael Gandolfini watched the HBO series to prepare for playing young Tony Soprano in prequel movie 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Advertisement

More The Sopranos

Early Sopranos or Late Sopranos?
The Sopranos creator: A prequel might work 
The Sopranos anniversary: TV's most heartbreaking death explained
David Chase: 'Sopranos' ending 'makes me want to cry'
David Chase on 'Sopranos' prequel: 'I think I'll never do it'
The Sopranos: Tony Soprano's Escalade sold at auction for almost $120,000
The Sopranos series finale: Is Tony dead?

All The Sopranos

James Gandolfini tribute: HBO offers 'Sopranos' on demand
Article // July 01, 2013
James Gandolfini's funeral: On the scene
Article // June 27, 2013
James Gandolfini's funeral: David Chase's eulogy
Article // June 27, 2013
Kristen Stewart says James Gandolfini's death 'gutted me.'
Article // June 25, 2013
James Gandolfini funeral to be held Thursday
Article // June 23, 2013
Friend: James Gandolfini's body may return to U.S. on Monday
Article // June 23, 2013
James Gandolfini: He did for television what Marlon Brando did for the movies
Article // June 22, 2013
James Gandolfini tribute from Karen Duffy
Article // June 21, 2013
Vincent Pastore on James Gandolfini: 'He had the biggest heart, the biggest heart ever'
Article // June 20, 2013
James Gandolfini's death drives 'Sopranos' sales
Article // June 20, 2013
Remembering James Gandolfini -- VIDEO
Article // June 20, 2013
James Gandolfini: A subtle, versatile star who left TV in better shape than he found it
Article // June 19, 2013
James Gandolfini's best Sopranos lines: The Tao of Tony
Article // June 19, 2013
'Nicky Deuce' coming to Nickelodeon -- VIDEO
Article // April 19, 2013
A 'Sopranos' reunion...on Nickelodeon
Article // August 20, 2012
Hit List: March 16, 2012
Article // March 09, 2012
'Sopranos' star James Gandolfini woke up this morning, got himself a 'Taxi'
Article // May 06, 2010
100 greatest movies, TV shows, and more
Article // December 04, 2009
Talking with David Chase
Article // November 07, 2008
'The Sopranos: The Complete Series'
Article // November 07, 2008
TV: 25 New Classic Farewells
Article // June 20, 2008
Bracco, Sigler will reunite in indie comedy
Article // June 18, 2008
'Sopranos' alum to pen Scorsese's HBO show
Article // June 05, 2008
David Chase directing his first feature
Article // May 12, 2008
David Chase scheduled for witness stand
Article // December 19, 2007
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com