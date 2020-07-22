The Sopranos (TV Show)

'The Sopranos': David Chase reveals his favorite moment in the series finale

Sopranos creator David Chase singled out the scenes from "Made in America" that he loves. (And no, none of them involve Holsten's.)
EW's 'Best of Shows' podcast: 'The Sopranos' vs. 'The Wire'

Bada Bing strip club from 'The Sopranos' shut down for alleged criminal activity

