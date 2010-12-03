Top Navigation
Most Recent
Watch Dylan O'Brien and Sarah Ramos flawlessly recreate iconic 'The Social Network' scene
Watch Dylan O'Brien and Sarah Ramos flawlessly recreate iconic
The Social Network
scene
Read More
Next
'The Social Network's Aaron Sorkin slams Mark Zuckerberg over fake political ads
The Social Network
's Aaron Sorkin slams Mark Zuckerberg in open letter over fake political ads
'Facebook isn’t defending free speech, it’s assaulting truth,' the screenwriter wrote.
Read More
Next
'The Social Network's Aaron Sorkin knows he should make a sequel
The Social Network
's Aaron Sorkin 'knows enough to know' there should be a sequel
Read More
Next
Jonah Hill was almost in 'Social Network,' but David Fincher didn't want him
Jonah Hill was almost in
The
Social Network
, but David Fincher didn't want him
Read More
Next
David Fincher and Sony at odds over Steve Jobs biopic
David Fincher and Sony at odds over Steve Jobs biopic
Read More
Next
Facebook stock balloons with IPO: What is Mark Zuckerberg worth?
Facebook stock balloons with IPO: What is Mark Zuckerberg worth?
Read More
Next
More The Social Network
As Facebook stock jumps, Eduardo Saverin renounces citizenship
As Facebook stock jumps, Eduardo Saverin renounces citizenship
Read More
Next
Searching Aaron Sorkin's Internet history
Searching Aaron Sorkin's Internet history
Read More
Next
Facebook IPO ups stock, Eduardo Saverin e-mail: Facebook news
Facebook IPO ups stock, Eduardo Saverin e-mail: Facebook news
Read More
Next
The Social Network wins Golden Trailer
The Social Network wins Golden Trailer
Read More
Next
MTV Movie Awards 2011: Tell us what you think!
MTV Movie Awards 2011: Tell us what you think!
Read More
Next
This week's cover: Oscars!
This week's cover: Oscars!
Read More
Next
Oscar snubs: Christopher Nolan? Ryan Gosling? Barbara Hershey?
Close
Close
Previous
'The Social Network' to be re-released in 600 theaters
Writers Guild nominees announced
'Toy Story 3' tops Tarantino's list of fave films from 2010
What were your favorite movie scenes of 2010?
This Week's Cover: Best and Worst of 2010 -- Movies, TV, Music, Books and more
Next
Entertainers of the Year: The cast of 'The Social Network
Entertainers of the Year: The cast of 'The Social Network
Article
//
December 03, 2010
Read More
Next
Imagine the 'The Social Network' directed by Wes Anderson or Michael Bay
Imagine the 'The Social Network' directed by Wes Anderson or Michael Bay
Article
//
November 17, 2010
Read More
Next
'The Social Network' writer Aaron Sorkin addresses the woman problem: Is his explanation enough?
'The Social Network' writer Aaron Sorkin addresses the woman problem: Is his explanation enough?
Article
//
October 12, 2010
Read More
Next
'The Social Network' has a woman problem
'The Social Network' has a woman problem
Article
//
October 05, 2010
Read More
Next
'The Social Network': Was that a Bill Gates cameo?
'The Social Network': Was that a Bill Gates cameo?
Article
//
October 04, 2010
Read More
Next
'The Social Network': Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin also wanted to direct
'The Social Network': Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin also wanted to direct
Article
//
October 01, 2010
Read More
Next
'Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg's cousin works at Facebook
'Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg's cousin works at Facebook
Article
//
October 01, 2010
Read More
Next
'The Social Network': Our chat with the stars
'The Social Network': Our chat with the stars
Article
//
October 01, 2010
Read More
Next
Justin Timberlake: 'Why not do everything?'
Justin Timberlake: 'Why not do everything?'
Article
//
October 01, 2010
Read More
Next
'Social Network': Natalie Portman was Aaron Sorkin's secret weapon
'Social Network': Natalie Portman was Aaron Sorkin's secret weapon
Article
//
September 30, 2010
Read More
Next
This week's cover: Justin Timberlake and the stars of 'The Social Network'
This week's cover: Justin Timberlake and the stars of 'The Social Network'
Article
//
September 30, 2010
Read More
Next
The Social Network
The Social Network
Article
//
September 29, 2010
Read More
Next
The Social Network
The Social Network
Article
//
September 24, 2010
Read More
Next
'The Social Network': More than just 'The Facebook Movie'
'The Social Network': More than just 'The Facebook Movie'
Article
//
August 25, 2010
Read More
Next
