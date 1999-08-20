Why Haley Joel Osment scares us in ''The Sixth Sense''
He made our list of the creepiest kids on filmRead More
''Unbreakable'''s director predicts his own greatness too soon
M. Night Shyamalan should remember what became of other self described kings of HollywoodRead More
The Rating Game
From warnings for 'Sixth Sense' plot twists to plots based on 'SNL' skits, our ideas for an extended movie rating systemRead More
Politics over the Oscars
The Indian media attacks the Academy for failing to deliver an award for ''Sixth Sense''Read More