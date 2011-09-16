The Sing-Off

Most Recent

Sara Bareilles says judging on 'The Sing-Off' made her self-image issues resurface

The Sing-Off: Sara Bareilles reflects on her experience with the NBC series with Ben Folds

In a conversation with her former co-judge, Ben Folds, Bareilles said that the wardrobe process was 'humiliating' and 'degrading'
Read More
Nick Lachey: My first album

Nick Lachey: My first album

The 98 Degrees alum and ''Sing-Off'' host shares one of his earliest musical influences
Read More
The Sing-Off recap: Ready For The Merge!

The Sing-Off recap: Ready For The Merge!

The six groups of the second bracket took the stage with more Top 40 hits and 1960s classics. Only five survived.
Read More
The Sing-Off recap: Dance to the Music!

The Sing-Off recap: Dance to the Music!

Six groups took the stage for a second time, but only five survived the night.
Read More
The Sing-Off recap: Doo-Wop and Electropop

The Sing-Off recap: Doo-Wop and Electropop

Read More
The Sing-Off season premiere recap: 'The Sing-Off' season 3 premiere recap

The Sing-Off season premiere recap: 'The Sing-Off' season 3 premiere recap

Eight a cappella groups take the stage, but only six survived the night.
Read More

All The Sing-Off

Sara Bareilles: My first album

Sara Bareilles: My first album

Article // September 16, 2011
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com