The Simple Life

Most Recent

Nicole Richie sana-says a 'Simple Life' reboot won't happen

Nicole Richie sana-says why a Simple Life reboot won't happen

"That show was what it was, and it was so much fun," Richie tells EW of her beloved series with Paris Hilton.
Read More
'Simple Life' reboot with Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton NOT planned at Netflix

Simple Life reboot with Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton NOT planned at Netflix

Read More
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite: Could a 'Simple Life' return be next?

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite, prompting fans to beg for The Simple Life return

Read More
Horse throws, kicks Paris during ''Simple'' shoot

Horse throws, kicks Paris during ''Simple'' shoot

Riding mishap briefly sidelines Hilton during production of ''Simple Life 2''
Read More
Paris and Nicole take ''Simple Life'' on the road

Paris and Nicole take ''Simple Life'' on the road

In the follow-up series, Hilton and Richie will criss-cross America in a Winnebago and stay at small-town homes
Read More
Thoughts on the ''reunion''? Talk here

Thoughts on the ''reunion''? Talk here

Did Tuesday's reunion show live up to the rest of the series?
Read More

More The Simple Life

Paris and Nicole say goodbye to Arkansas

Paris and Nicole say goodbye to Arkansas

And Arkansas says ''Bye, now! Don't come back!'' and Josh Wolk says ''I'm with you, Arkansas''
Read More
Paris and Nicole are back!

Paris and Nicole are back!

In their first ep of 2004, the gals work hard -- to pick up boys and sneak out to bars, says Josh Wolk
Read More
Silly Figures

Silly Figures

Read More
The girls' hands go where the sun don't shine

The girls' hands go where the sun don't shine

Read More
Paris and Nicole take on the kissing booth

Paris and Nicole take on the kissing booth

Read More
Are Paris and Nicole following a script?

Are Paris and Nicole following a script?

Read More

Fox mulls ''Simple Life'' sequel for Hilton and Richie

Wednesday's second episode harvested more ratings gold

All The Simple Life

Reality TV's latest trend? Mocking poor people

Reality TV's latest trend? Mocking poor people

Article // May 23, 2003
Read More
''Green Acres'' reality show gets green light

''Green Acres'' reality show gets green light

Article // February 11, 2003
Read More
The Simple Life (Leon Parker)

The Simple Life (Leon Parker)

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com