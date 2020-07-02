The Silence of the Lambs

Silence of the Lambs stars Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins pay tribute to Jonathan Demme
Stars remember the man who directed their Oscar-winning turns in the 1991 drama
Silence of the Lambs: Jodie Foster reveals she and Anthony Hopkins were 'really scared' of each other
The Oscar winner explains on 'The Graham Norton Show' why she 'never spoke' to her costar
Watch Kristen Wiig and Jane Fonda taunt Clarice Starling
Actresses channel Hannibal Lecter in 'W's Casting Call video
Silence of the Lambs 25th anniversary
Jonathan Demme's thriller had us at "Hello, (Clarice)"
Silence of the Lambs at the Oscars: A look back
Remembering the horror film's critical success on its 25th anniversary