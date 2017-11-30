The Shape of Water

Most Recent

Guillermo del Toro named 'true creator' of The Shape of Water as plagiarism suit ends
The copyright lawsuit against the Oscar-winning filmmakers has been dismissed.
Leslie Jones finally watched The Shape of Water, with hilarious results
The 'Saturday Night Live' actress documented her reactions to Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning film
Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro has an action figure — here's your first look
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro transform into fishy Funko Pop! figures
The director himself is immortalized in Pop! form
Guillermo del Toro on creating Elisa's powerful The Shape of Water monologue
Guillermo del Toro defends The Shape of Water against copyright lawsuit
'I really cannot stomach the timing of this accusation,' the director said
Advertisement

More The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro named president of 2018 Venice Film Festival jury
Oscars 2018: Spotlight on the Best Supporting Actress nominees
Blade Runner 2049, Handmaid's Tale among winners at Art Directors Guild Awards
Guillermo del Toro praises Oscars for not being scared off by The Shape of Water and Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele among 2018 Directors Guild of America nominees
Guillermo del Toro wins best director at Golden Globes
How Guillermo del Toro defied genre and tight budgets to create The Shape of Water

All The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water is weird, wonderful, and one of the best films of the year: EW review
Movie Reviews // November 30, 2017
Shape of Water trailer teases a tale of love, sea monsters, and Cold War intrigue
Movies // November 09, 2017
The Shape of Water trailer: Guillermo del Toro's creature emerges
Movies // September 14, 2017
Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water wins top Venice prize
Movies // September 09, 2017
The Shape of Water clip teases Guillermo del Toro film's creature
Movies // August 31, 2017
'Magnificent' The Shape of Water draws Beauty and the Beast comparisons in first reviews
Oscars // August 31, 2017
The Shape of Water trailer reveals Guillermo del Toro's fantasy love story
Movies // July 19, 2017
The Shape of Water: Guillermo del Toro begins filming Cold War fantasy film
Article // August 15, 2016
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com