The Shannara Chronicles recap: 'Paranor'/'Crimson'
Wil finds a demon skull with the help of his parents (and a scarecrow), while Ander's reign comes to an abrupt endRead More
The Shannara Chronicles recap: 'Dweller'
Ander avenges a murder, Wil squashes a bug, and Bandon proves you CAN go home againRead More
The Shannara Chronicles recap: 'Graymark'
Wil grudgingly saves Allanon from the torture-happy clutches of The CrimsonRead More
The Shannara Chronicles recap: 'Wraith'
Ander contemplates an alliance to unite the Four Lands, and Eretria learns Lyria's secretsRead More
The Shannara Chronicles premiere react: 'Druid'
Wil's attempts at a peaceful life are interrupted by the emergence of new threatsRead More