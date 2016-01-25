The Shannara Chronicles

'The Shannara Chronicles' canceled, being shopped to other networks

'The Shannara Chronicles' recap: 'Paranor'/'Crimson'

Wil finds a demon skull with the help of his parents (and a scarecrow), while Ander's reign comes to an abrupt end
'The Shannara Chronicles' recap: 'Dweller'

Ander avenges a murder, Wil squashes a bug, and Bandon proves you CAN go home again
'The Shannara Chronicles' recap: 'Graymark'

Wil grudgingly saves Allanon from the torture-happy clutches of The Crimson
'The Shannara Chronicles' recap: 'Wraith'

Ander contemplates an alliance to unite the Four Lands, and Eretria learns Lyria's secrets
'The Shannara Chronicles' premiere react: 'Druid'

Wil's attempts at a peaceful life are interrupted by the emergence of new threats
'The Shannara Chronicles': Creators, cast preview new threats to the Four Lands in season 2

'A lot of sins of season 1 are still being felt through season 2,' teases EP Al Gough
'The Shannara Chronicles': Danger returns in season 2 trailer

Good thing Wil has the sword of Shannara
'Shannara Chronicles' season 2 production begins with new cast members

MTV renews 'The Shannara Chronicles' for season 2

'Shannara Chronicles' finale recap: 'Ellcrys'

'Shannara Chronicles' finale sneak peek: Eretria makes a sacrifice

The Shannara Chronicles recap: Safehold

Eretria unlocks surprising abilities as Bandon loses control of his (and dominates the episode)

'Shannara Chronicles' exclusive midseason trailer: 'Get ready to scream'

Article // January 25, 2016
'The Shannara Chronicles' recap: 'Changeling'

Article // January 20, 2016
'The Shannara Chronicles' recap: 'Fury'

Article // January 13, 2016
'The Shannara Chronicles' premiere recap: 'Chosen'

Article // January 06, 2016
'The Shannara Chronicles': EW review

Article // January 04, 2016
See the fiery opening title sequence for 'The Shannara Chronicles'

Article // November 28, 2015
'Shannara Chronicles' cast hopes fans love the show as much as they do

Comic-Con // October 11, 2015
What we learned from the 'Shannara Chronicles' panel

Comic-Con // October 10, 2015
MTV just debuted a new trailer for 'The Shannara Chronicles'

Article // August 30, 2015
Comic-Con 2015: 'Shannara Chronicles' panel

Comic-Con // July 10, 2015
The 'Shannara Chronicles' cast on what the new show has in common with 'LOTR'

Comic-Con // July 10, 2015
'The Shannara Chronicles' author says new show is nothing like 'Game of Thrones'

Comic-Con // July 08, 2015
MTV's 'The Shannara Chronicles' adds 'Dexter' alum James Remar

Article // March 02, 2015
