The Secret Circle

16-year-old shy girl Cassie discovers she is a witch and becomes a member of the Circle of witches of New Salem

Most Recent

'Secret Circle' canceled just as Gale Harold got awesome
'Secret Circle': How will they keep up next season?
'Secret Circle': Chris Zylka on Nick's return, the season finale
'The Secret Circle': Shelley Hennig on Diana's possible move to the dark side
'The Secret Circle' scoop: Gale Harold teases 'mad dash' to the finale
'The Secret Circle' star Phoebe Tonkin: Faye is 'scared for her life'
Advertisement

More The Secret Circle

'Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder, 'Secret Circle' in new promo
'The Secret Circle': Jessica Parker Kennedy on Melissa's downward spiral, her 'connection' with Callum
'Secret Circle' clip: Three's still a crowd
'The Secret Circle': Meet John Blackwell -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
'Secret Circle' star Britt Robertson: 'I don't want Cassie to be fully evil'
'The Secret Circle': Chris Zylka on last night's opening scene
'Secret Circle': Grey Damon on his new role

All The Secret Circle

Secret Circle, Hart of Dixie get full seasons too
Article // October 12, 2011
The Secret Circle recap: What's Your Damage, Heather?
Article // October 07, 2011
The Secret Circle recap: Zach Attack. Friends Forever?
Article // September 30, 2011
The Secret Circle recap: Explosions in the Sky
Article // September 23, 2011
'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Secret Circle': A compelling Thursday night?
Article // September 16, 2011
The Secret Circle series premiere recap: Toil and Trouble
Article // September 16, 2011
'The Secret Circle': Five reasons to love Kevin Williamson's new show
Article // September 15, 2011
The Secret Circle
Article // September 15, 2011
CW's 'Secret Circle' promo is out of control -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Article // September 13, 2011
'The Secret Circle' books guest star Zachary Abel
Article // August 08, 2011
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com