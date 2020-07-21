James McAvoy lands a Dream role in The Sandman Audible adaptation with Neil Gaiman
Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton, The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton, and more round out the cast.
The Dreaming creators say goodbye to Neil Gaiman's fantasy world with mind-blowing art
With the release of 'The Dreaming' #20 this week, the first era of Neil Gaiman's Sandman Universe comics comes to an end. Writer Si Spurrier and artist Bilquis Evely discuss their run on the series. See an exclusive preview of the mind-blowing art.
Neil Gaiman to narrate new Audible audio drama adaptation of The Sandman comic
Before it gets adapted into a Netflix series, iconic comic The Sandman is being adapted into an audio drama by Audible — narrated by co-creator Neil Gaiman.
Neil Gaiman announces new Sandman Universe line of comics — exclusive
The author is celebrating the comic's 30th anniversary with new stories by new writers
How Neil Gaiman made the scariest horror comic of all time
The 'Sandman' author explains the idea behind '24 Hours'