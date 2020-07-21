The Sandman

Most Recent

James McAvoy lands a Dream role in 'The Sandman' Audible adaptation

James McAvoy lands a Dream role in The Sandman Audible adaptation with Neil Gaiman

Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton, The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton, and more round out the cast.
Read More
'The Dreaming' creators say goodbye to Neil Gaiman's fantasy world with mind-blowing art

The Dreaming creators say goodbye to Neil Gaiman's fantasy world with mind-blowing art

With the release of 'The Dreaming' #20 this week, the first era of Neil Gaiman's Sandman Universe comics comes to an end. Writer Si Spurrier and artist Bilquis Evely discuss their run on the series. See an exclusive preview of the mind-blowing art.
Read More
Neil Gaiman to narrate new Audible audio drama adaptation of 'The Sandman' comic

Neil Gaiman to narrate new Audible audio drama adaptation of The Sandman comic

Before it gets adapted into a Netflix series, iconic comic The Sandman is being adapted into an audio drama by Audible — narrated by co-creator Neil Gaiman.
Read More
Netflix officially orders 'Sandman' TV series from Neil Gaiman

Netflix officially orders Sandman TV series from Neil Gaiman

Read More
Neil Gaiman announces new 'Sandman Universe' line of comics — exclusive

Neil Gaiman announces new Sandman Universe line of comics — exclusive

The author is celebrating the comic's 30th anniversary with new stories by new writers
Read More
How Neil Gaiman made the scariest horror comic of all time

How Neil Gaiman made the scariest horror comic of all time

The 'Sandman' author explains the idea behind '24 Hours'
Read More

More The Sandman

Neil Gaiman talks 'The View from the Cheap Seats' and 'American Gods'

Neil Gaiman talks 'The View from the Cheap Seats,' 'American Gods,' and nonfiction

Read More
Neil Gaiman responds to Joseph Gordon-Levitt's 'Sandman' departure

Sandman movie: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Gaiman respond to film update

Read More
Joseph Gordon-Levitt exits 'Sandman' film adaptation

Sandman: Joseph Gordon-Levitt exits Neil Gaiman adaptation

Read More
Neil Gaiman reflects on 25 years of 'Sandman' history

Neil Gaiman talks about his experience writing The Sandman' in new prequel collection

Read More
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Sandman' movie won't have any punching

Joseph Gordon-Levitt says Sandman movie won’t have any punching

Read More
'Sandman' movie: Gordon-Levitt producing, Goyer writing

'Sandman' movie: Gordon-Levitt producing, Goyer writing

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com