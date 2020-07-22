Updates on 'In the Heights' movie, 'Hercules' musical among highlights from Rosie O'Donnell's live show
The virtual show raised more than $500,000, with celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Neil Patrick Harris, and more showing up for support.Read More
''Rosie's'' John McDaniel gets busy
The talk show band leader pulls double duty as musical director for Broadway's ''Annie Get Your Gun''Read More
Rosie O'Donnell's memorable moments
We tally some of the most memorable moments from ''The Rosie O'Donnell Show''Read More
''Rosie O'Donnell Show'' clones are popping up
Donny Osmond, Naomi Judd, and more are being considered as future talk-show hostsRead More
Rosie O'Donnell talks her way to the top
''The Rosie O'Donnell Show'' is a number 1 daytime show, and its star stays down to EarthRead More