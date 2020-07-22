The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Updates on 'In the Heights' movie, 'Hercules' musical among highlights from Rosie O'Donnell's live show

The virtual show raised more than $500,000, with celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Neil Patrick Harris, and more showing up for support.