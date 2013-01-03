Top Navigation
The Roots
Janet Jackson covers 'Runaway' with classroom instruments
Janet Jackson gives 'Runaway' a classroom instruments cover with Jimmy Fallon
Read More
Next
Jimmy Fallon joins Aerosmith for Classroom Instruments spin on 'Walk This Way'
Jimmy Fallon joins Aerosmith for a Classroom Instruments spin on 'Walk This Way'
Read More
Next
Ariana Grande performs new single with Fallon's Nintendo Labo instruments
Ariana Grande performs new single with Jimmy Fallon's Nintendo Labo instruments
Read More
Next
Camila Cabello brings 'Havana' flavor to Jimmy Fallon's Classroom Instruments
Camila Cabello brings 'Havana' flavor to Jimmy Fallon's Classroom Instruments
Read More
Next
Jimmy Fallon is the surprise 'musical genius' of song guessing game
Jared Leto dubs Jimmy Fallon 'a musical genius' after song guessing game
Read More
Next
Dave Chappelle inspires heroic freestyle from The Roots
Dave Chappelle inspires heroic freestyle from The Roots
Read More
Next
The Roots play 'Mighty Healthy' for Hillary Clinton on 'Fallon'
Hillary Clinton on 'Fallon': The Roots play 'Mighty Healthy'
Read More
Next
'The Tonight Show': Seth Rogen enlists The Roots for Lip Sync Battle
Tonight Show: Seth Rogen Lip Sync Battle lands The Roots for playback
Read More
Next
BET Awards pay tribute to Prince
BET Awards: Prince tribute features Sheila E., the Roots, D'Angelo
Read More
Next
Katie Holmes 'is a beast' at Musical Beers with Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Fallon
Ryan Reynolds, Katie Holmes play Musical Beers with Jimmy Fallon
Read More
Next
Jimmy Fallon, One Direction play classic song on classroom instruments
Jimmy Fallon, One Direction play classic song on classroom instruments
Read More
Next
The Roots energize New York's Best Buy Theater
The Roots energize New York's Best Buy Theater
Read More
Next
Jay Z will headline the Global Citizen Festival in September
Dave Chappelle to play Radio City with the Roots, Erykah Badu, more
PopWatch Planner: 'X-Men' hits theaters, 'Mad Men' finale, and more
D'Angelo, Elvis Costello, Chris Rock, the Roots pay tribute to Prince at Carnegie Hall
Justin Timberlake books a week with Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon talks about his show's biggest moments by this year's Grammy nominees
Next
The Roots, Talib Kweli, more to tribute Prince at Carnegie Hall
The Roots, Talib Kweli, more to tribute Prince at Carnegie Hall
January 03, 2013
Amy Winehouse and ?uestlove pair up for 'Lioness'
Amy Winehouse and ?uestlove pair up for 'Lioness'
November 17, 2011
John Legend and the Roots bring soulful sounds, strong messages, and Jennifer Hudson to NYC's Terminal 5
John Legend and the Roots bring soulful sounds, strong messages, and Jennifer Hudson to NYC's Terminal 5
September 24, 2010
Eminem debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 chart
Eminem debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 chart
June 30, 2010
The Roots debut 'How I Got Over' on 'Jimmy Fallon': Watch it here
The Roots debut 'How I Got Over' on 'Jimmy Fallon': Watch it here
June 25, 2009
