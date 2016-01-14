Top Navigation
Most Recent
EW review: Fox's 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show review
The enjoyable time warp to the '70s plays it safe
Read More
Next
WATCH: Laverne Cox is living her dream in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Laverne Cox is living her dream in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Read More
Next
Hear Laverne Cox's take on 'Rocky Horror's 'Sweet Transvestite'
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Sweet Transvestite by Laverne Cox release
Read More
Next
Preview ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ remake in weekly ‘Midnight Steamings’
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Preview Fox remake in weekly Midnight Steamings
Read More
Next
Watch the first five minutes of Fox's 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Rocky Horror Picture Show: See first five minutes
Read More
Next
Victoria Justice teases 'Touch Me' from 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Victoria Justice teases Touch Me
Read More
Next
More The Rocky Horror Picture Show
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' soundtrack to debut after show premiere
The Rocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack arriving the day after broadcast
Plus: listen to the new rendition of 'Time Warp'
Read More
Next
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': Adam Lambert posts first look as Eddie
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Adam Lambert shares first photo as Eddie
Read More
Next
Fox's 'Rocky Horror' set for pre-Halloween premiere
Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show to premiere in October
Read More
Next
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': First major footage shown at Comic-Con
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Comic-Con: First 25 minutes shown
Read More
Next
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': New trailer teases Tim Curry's return
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Tim Curry returns in trailer
Read More
Next
WATCH: Laverne Cox will surprise with 'fierce' 'Rocky Horror' role
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox will surprise as Dr. Frank-N-Furter
Read More
Next
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox gets lippy in new teaser
The 'Orange Is the New Black' star appears as Frank-N-Furter in Fox's fall remake
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Trailer for the Fox remake released
Rocky Horror Picture Show: See Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in first look
Rocky Horror Picture Show cast adds Christina Milian as Magenta
Rocky Horror Picture Show Fox cast adds Annaleigh Ashford
Tim Curry to narrate Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot
All The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Adam Lambert joining Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot
Adam Lambert joining Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot
Article
//
January 14, 2016
Read More
Next
Victoria Justice among four lead roles cast for 'Rocky Horror' TV remake
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, more cast for Fox remake
Article
//
January 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Sing along with 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (with emoji)
Rocky Horror Picture Show songs in emoji
Article
//
October 28, 2015
Read More
Next
'Rocky Horror' creator on Time Warp’s origins — exclusive video
Rocky Horror creator on Time Warp origins, stage return — exclusive video
Article
//
October 14, 2015
Read More
Next
The anticipation is over as the 'Rocky Horror' cast reunites for EW
Rocky Horror Picture Show cast reunites for EW
Article
//
October 07, 2015
Read More
Next
