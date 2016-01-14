The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Most Recent

EW review: Fox's 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show review

The enjoyable time warp to the '70s plays it safe
Read More
WATCH: Laverne Cox is living her dream in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Laverne Cox is living her dream in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Read More
Hear Laverne Cox's take on 'Rocky Horror's 'Sweet Transvestite'

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Sweet Transvestite by Laverne Cox release

Read More
Preview ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ remake in weekly ‘Midnight Steamings’

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Preview Fox remake in weekly Midnight Steamings

Read More
Watch the first five minutes of Fox's 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Rocky Horror Picture Show: See first five minutes

Read More
Victoria Justice teases 'Touch Me' from 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Victoria Justice teases Touch Me

Read More

More The Rocky Horror Picture Show

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' soundtrack to debut after show premiere

The Rocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack arriving the day after broadcast

Plus: listen to the new rendition of 'Time Warp'
Read More
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': Adam Lambert posts first look as Eddie

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Adam Lambert shares first photo as Eddie

Read More
Fox's 'Rocky Horror' set for pre-Halloween premiere

Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show to premiere in October

Read More
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': First major footage shown at Comic-Con

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Comic-Con: First 25 minutes shown

Read More
'Rocky Horror Picture Show': New trailer teases Tim Curry's return

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Tim Curry returns in trailer

Read More
WATCH: Laverne Cox will surprise with 'fierce' 'Rocky Horror' role

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox will surprise as Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Read More

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox gets lippy in new teaser

The 'Orange Is the New Black' star appears as Frank-N-Furter in Fox's fall remake

All The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Adam Lambert joining Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot

Adam Lambert joining Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot

Article // January 14, 2016
Read More
Victoria Justice among four lead roles cast for 'Rocky Horror' TV remake

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, more cast for Fox remake

Article // January 04, 2016
Read More
Sing along with 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (with emoji)

Rocky Horror Picture Show songs in emoji

Article // October 28, 2015
Read More
'Rocky Horror' creator on Time Warp’s origins — exclusive video

Rocky Horror creator on Time Warp origins, stage return — exclusive video

Article // October 14, 2015
Read More
The anticipation is over as the 'Rocky Horror' cast reunites for EW

Rocky Horror Picture Show cast reunites for EW

Article // October 07, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com