The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975 film)

Susan Sarandon was so nervous at her Rocky Horror Picture Show audition they had her sing 'Happy Birthday'
But hey, it worked!
Tenacious D summons Pete Buttigieg, Eric Andre, and more for election-themed Rocky Horror cover
Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show review
The enjoyable time warp to the '70s plays it safe
Laverne Cox is living her dream in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Preview Fox remake in weekly Midnight Steamings
Rocky Horror Picture Show: See first five minutes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack arriving the day after broadcast
Plus: listen to the new rendition of 'Time Warp'
Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show to premiere in October
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Comic-Con: First 25 minutes shown
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Tim Curry returns in trailer
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox will surprise as Dr. Frank-N-Furter
Comic-Con 2016: Wednesday and Thursday schedule released
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox gets lippy in new teaser

The 'Orange Is the New Black' star appears as Frank-N-Furter in Fox's fall remake

Adam Lambert joining Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot
Article // January 14, 2016
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, more cast for Fox remake
Article // January 04, 2016
Rocky Horror Picture Show songs in emoji
Article // October 28, 2015
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Where are they now?
Movies // October 07, 2015
From the archives: Look back at when The Rocky Horror Picture Show cast reunited for EW
Movies // October 07, 2015
Why ''The Rocky Horror Picture Show'' is one of the top 10 cult movies
Article // May 20, 2003
DVD Review: 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Article // October 06, 2000
Encore: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Article // September 22, 1995
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Article // November 30, 1990
The 15th anniversary celebration of ''The Rocky Horror Picture Show''
Article // November 02, 1990
The latest in Video news the week of October 5, 1990
Article // October 05, 1990
