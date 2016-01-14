Skip to content
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Home
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975 film)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975 film)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975 film)
Most Recent
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon was so nervous at her
Rocky Horror Picture Show
audition they had her sing 'Happy Birthday'
But hey, it worked!
Tenacious D summons Pete Buttigieg, Eric Andre, and more for star-studded election-themed Rocky Horror cover
Tenacious D summons Pete Buttigieg, Eric Andre, and more for election-themed
Rocky Horror
cover
Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show review
The enjoyable time warp to the '70s plays it safe
Laverne Cox is living her dream in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Preview Fox remake in weekly Midnight Steamings
Rocky Horror Picture Show: See first five minutes
More The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975 film)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show soundtrack arriving the day after broadcast
Plus: listen to the new rendition of 'Time Warp'
Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show to premiere in October
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Comic-Con: First 25 minutes shown
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Tim Curry returns in trailer
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox will surprise as Dr. Frank-N-Furter
Comic-Con 2016: Wednesday and Thursday schedule released
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Laverne Cox gets lippy in new teaser
The 'Orange Is the New Black' star appears as Frank-N-Furter in Fox's fall remake
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Trailer for the Fox remake released
Rocky Horror Picture Show: See Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in first look
Rocky Horror Picture Show cast adds Christina Milian as Magenta
Rocky Horror Picture Show Fox cast adds Annaleigh Ashford
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Tim Curry to narrate Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot
All The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975 film)
Adam Lambert joining Fox's 'Rocky Horror' reboot
Article
//
January 14, 2016
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, more cast for Fox remake
Article
//
January 04, 2016
Image
Rocky Horror Picture Show songs in emoji
Article
//
October 28, 2015
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
: Where are they now?
Movies
//
October 07, 2015
Rocky Horror Reunion
From the archives: Look back at when
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
cast reunited for EW
Movies
//
October 07, 2015
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Why ''The Rocky Horror Picture Show'' is one of the top 10 cult movies
Article
//
May 20, 2003
DVD Review: 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Article
//
October 06, 2000
Encore: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Article
//
September 22, 1995
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Article
//
November 30, 1990
The 15th anniversary celebration of ''The Rocky Horror Picture Show''
Article
//
November 02, 1990
The latest in Video news the week of October 5, 1990
Article
//
October 05, 1990
