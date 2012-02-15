The River

Most Recent

HBO will air behind-the-scenes doc of Bruce Springsteen's 'The River'

Bruce Springsteen The River HBO documentary

Read More
'The River': EW review

'The River': EW review

Hugh Jackman and a fine cast make Jez Butterworth's moody tone poem a fine catch
Read More
The River season finale recap: Emmet Cole Lives, but Lincoln Cole Dies

The River season finale recap: Emmet Cole Lives, but Lincoln Cole Dies

Emmet's life must be paid for with the blood of another member of the Magus crew: his son.
Read More
The River recap: Emmet Cole lives! And totes a shotgun!

The River recap: Emmet Cole lives! And totes a shotgun!

Zombies overrun a research station. But in this Walking Dead territory did Emmet become the Amazon's Daryl Dixon? Or end up like Dale?
Read More
The River recap: 'Dr. Emmet Cole'

The River recap: 'Dr. Emmet Cole'

At last, we find out what happened to Dr. Emmet Cole after he disappeared up the Amazon.
Read More
The River recap: Lena Finds Her Daddy

The River recap: Lena Finds Her Daddy

Father-daughter bonding time for Lena and her long-missing dad, Russ, is short and miserable. Worst 'Take Your Daughter to Work Day' ever.
Read More

More The River

The River

The River

Read More
The River recap: Cry Me a River

The River recap: Cry Me a River

A cursed surfer dude threatens to bring doom to the Magus crew.
Read More

All The River

The River recap: week 2

The River recap: week 2

Article // February 15, 2012
Read More
The River series premiere recap: Shall We Gather at 'The River'?

The River series premiere recap: Shall We Gather at 'The River'?

Article // February 08, 2012
Read More
2012 winter TV preview: 9 new shows to watch

2012 winter TV preview: 9 new shows to watch

Article // January 20, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com