'The River': EW review
Hugh Jackman and a fine cast make Jez Butterworth's moody tone poem a fine catchRead More
The River season finale recap: Emmet Cole Lives, but Lincoln Cole Dies
Emmet's life must be paid for with the blood of another member of the Magus crew: his son.Read More
The River recap: Emmet Cole lives! And totes a shotgun!
Zombies overrun a research station. But in this Walking Dead territory did Emmet become the Amazon's Daryl Dixon? Or end up like Dale?Read More
The River recap: 'Dr. Emmet Cole'
At last, we find out what happened to Dr. Emmet Cole after he disappeared up the Amazon.Read More
The River recap: Lena Finds Her Daddy
Father-daughter bonding time for Lena and her long-missing dad, Russ, is short and miserable. Worst 'Take Your Daughter to Work Day' ever.Read More