The Real World Homecoming's Tokyo talks 'Come on Be My Baby Tonight' and ghostwriting porn
The artist formerly known as David never thought his Real World: New Orleans earworm would take on a life of its own.
Uh-oh, Julie's white-girl wasted in Real World Homecoming: New Orleans preview
After getting off to a rough start with her former roomies, Julie gets messy at a New Orleans club.
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans trailer trolls down memory lane with 'Come on Be My Baby Tonight'
This just in: Squee-dah-boo-dwee-dah-boo-dah!
Tami Roman schools her costars on their use of the N-word on Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Things get chaotic after retired cop Irene Berrera-Kearns is asked about her views on police brutality.
Find out when The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres and watch the first teaser
Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman will reunite for the next installment of the Paramount+ series.
The Real World Homecoming to reunite Los Angeles cast from '93 next
The Real World's Heather B. reveals the scene she wished was never cut from the first season
"I refuse to have that erased," she says of a clip showing her bonding with her father.
The Real World's Kevin and Becky relive their 30-year-old argument about race in exclusive preview
"It doesn't make me a racist," Becky says in this preview of Thursday's episode of the Paramount+ reunion, as they two debate her assertion that he was being emotional in their previous conversations.
Real World New York's Kevin Powell previews 'surreal' return to NYC loft — watch reunion's first 3 minutes
The Real World New York reunion gets real heated in first trailer
Eric Nies reveals how The Real World saved his life in reunion clip: 'I might've been dead'
The Real World: Portland stars Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore address racially charged 2013 fight
The Real World clip explores a roommate's crisis of faith with important LGBTQ conversation

'Real World Ex-plosion' roommates open up with serious LGBT talk
Article // February 26, 2014
'The Real World: Ex-Plosion' recap
Article // January 09, 2014
'The Real World: Ex-Plosion' trailer
Article // December 03, 2013
'Real World' set to return to San Francisco
Article // August 15, 2013
Sean Sasser, of MTV's 'Real World,' dies at 44
Article // August 08, 2013
PopWatch Confessional: I just can't quit you, CT from 'The Challenge'
Article // July 11, 2013
Scott Wolf welcomes second child
Article // November 12, 2012
MTV's 'Real World' contract: More horrifying than the show?
Article // August 02, 2011
Did anyone else catch 'Real World: Las Vegas' finale last night?
Article // June 02, 2011
MTV's 'The Real World' 25th season
Article // March 11, 2011
'The Real World' premiere: Is this show too tame for a 'Jersey Shore' world?
Article // March 10, 2011
'The Real World: New Orleans' premiere recap: The bleach definitely went to his brain
Article // July 01, 2010
'The Real World D.C.': They debate about real issues! They don't use the hot tub (sorta)! Civilization could yet survive!
Article // December 31, 2009
'Real World: D.C.': Change we can believe in? Or more of the same?
Article // December 22, 2009
''The Real World'': Alex disturbs the peace
Article // February 08, 2007
''The Real World'': What we'd like to see
Article // February 01, 2007
''The Real World'': Davis tries to change teams
Article // January 18, 2007
The new season of ''The Real World''
Article // December 27, 2006
Next ''Real World'' cast will live in Philadelphia
Article // February 04, 2004
Police investigate alleged rape at ''Real World'' house
Article // November 26, 2003
''Real World'' roomie is arrested for on-camera brawl
Article // September 05, 2003
Trishelle is missing in action
Article // April 09, 2003
The roomies finally head home -- thank God!
Article // April 03, 2003
It's love (and hate) for Trishelle and Arissa
Article // March 26, 2003
Those sex-obsessed couples are at it again
Article // March 19, 2003
