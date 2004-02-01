The Real World: San Diego

''Real World'': Here's what the kids learned this season

Um... well... OK, they learned nothing, but they THINK they learned a lot, says Josh Wolk, and that's gotta count for something, right?
Our little Cameran is growing up! (Yeah, right)

And -- surprise! -- new guy Charlie is as self-absorbed as the rest of 'em, says Josh Wolk
Robin and Cameran ditch work

And in other shocking news, producers intercut Jacquese's REAL issues with the princesses' puff piece, says Josh Wolk
The San Diego crew gets a new roomie

But at least this one seems like a decent, regular guy. OMIGOD, the ''Real World''ers will drive him insane, says Josh Wolk
Frankie's back in Kansas, and only Ja is sorry

But who can blame him, what with all the good times... oh, who are we kidding? Thank God, says Josh Wolk
Shocking! Jamie gets screen time!

It was a tale of two moms -- Jamie's and Frankie's, and guess who argued with and screamed at hers? asks Josh Wolk
Robin wants to marry her boyfriend!

But she was slurring when she said it -- probably not a good sign, says Josh Wolk
These 6 plus Greece equals... foreign drinking!

And on this vacation, Frankie became the ''World'' champeen troublemaker, says Josh Wolk
Brad and Cameran hook up (finally!)

It was Frankie's guy vs. her fling -- or was it?

Say it ain't so! A one-nighter in the house?!?!

It was a very special episode: Frankie's a cutter

The gang discovers ''symbolism'' -- how, um, symbolic

And so it's Frankie and Robin, snake and mouse... oh, who can keep track? asks Josh Wolk

Frankie shows why she's the ideal girlfriend

Article // February 01, 2004
What was this, an episode of ''COPS''?

Article // January 27, 2004
Not fair! They had to pass a test!

Article // January 20, 2004
The N word AND a rape confession -- in the 2nd ep!

Article // January 15, 2004
Tale Of The Tapes

Article // December 19, 2003
