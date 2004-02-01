The Real World: San Diego

''Real World'': Here's what the kids learned this season
Um... well... OK, they learned nothing, but they THINK they learned a lot, says Josh Wolk, and that's gotta count for something, right?Read More
Our little Cameran is growing up! (Yeah, right)
And -- surprise! -- new guy Charlie is as self-absorbed as the rest of 'em, says Josh WolkRead More
Robin and Cameran ditch work
And in other shocking news, producers intercut Jacquese's REAL issues with the princesses' puff piece, says Josh WolkRead More
The San Diego crew gets a new roomie
But at least this one seems like a decent, regular guy. OMIGOD, the ''Real World''ers will drive him insane, says Josh WolkRead More
Frankie's back in Kansas, and only Ja is sorry
But who can blame him, what with all the good times... oh, who are we kidding? Thank God, says Josh WolkRead More
Shocking! Jamie gets screen time!
It was a tale of two moms -- Jamie's and Frankie's, and guess who argued with and screamed at hers? asks Josh WolkRead More