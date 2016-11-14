The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Jersey housewives and extended clans keep the Garden State interesting.

Most Recent

Teresa Giudice on her explosive season of Real Housewives of New Jersey and what to expect on the reunion
Tables were tossed, secrets were revealed, but at least the love bubble remains in tact.
RHONJ is back! Melissa Gorga breaks down the explosive premiere and teases season 12 drama
Melissa Gorga breaks down the revelations of 'RHONJ' season 12 premiere, and warns: 'Watch out for Nashville.'
Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa and Joe Giudice separate after 20 years of marriage
A source tells PEOPLE that "there are no plans for divorce" at this time.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Reunion, Part 2'
The reunion wraps up with one last attempt at a detente between Siggy and Margaret
The Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Reunion, Part 1'
The reunion gets nasty as Siggy and Margaret rehash their feud
The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale recap: 'Prisons, Proposals and Parties'
Advertisement

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Ain't No Misbehaving'
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Fauxpology'
This week everybody is sorry (not sorry).
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Meltdown in Milan'
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'When Chairs Fly'
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Walking on Broken Glass'
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'A Retreat to Remember'
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Growing Up Jersey'

Everybody matures a little bit this week — but don't worry, it won't last

All The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 18
Article // November 14, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 17
Article // November 07, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey finale recap: Season 7, Episode 16
Article // October 31, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 15
Article // October 23, 2016
The Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 14
Article // October 16, 2016
RHONJ: Teresa, Joe Giudice prepare for his prison sentence in exclusive clip
Article // October 14, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 13
Article // October 10, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 12
Article // October 03, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 11
Article // September 26, 2016
RHONJ: Jacqueline confronts Teresa on the cousin debacle
Article // September 22, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 10
Article // September 19, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Season 7, Episode 9
Article // September 12, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: All Bets Are Off
Article // September 06, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Spa-Cation
Article // August 29, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Swimming With the Gefilte Fishes
Article // August 22, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: Dinner Interrupted
Article // August 15, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: A Life to Envy
Article // August 01, 2016
RHONJ: Melissa Gorga tells husband Joe to man up
Article // July 29, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: 'Leopard Is the New Black'
Article // July 24, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey recap: A Very Hairy Christmas
Article // July 18, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey season 7 premiere recap: 'Jingle Bells and Prison Cells'
Article // July 11, 2016
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Snapchat geofilters unveiled
Article // June 30, 2016
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 7 trailer reunites new and old
Article // May 24, 2016
RHONJ: See Teresa Giudice's reunion with her family after her release from prison
Article // February 09, 2016
Teresa Giudice's prison memoir: 10 Most shocking revelations
Article // February 09, 2016
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com