Follow us
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Bravo’s guilty-pleasure franchise meets California luxe
Most Recent
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: A Rinna lesson learned
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: A Rinna lesson learned
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: I have other plans: steaks and strippers
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: I have other plans: steaks and strippers
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: It's a shame about the mom-shame
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: It's a shame about the mom-shame
Garcelle receives an award and gives Kyle a piece of her mind, while the battle against Denise rages on.
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Judge not, want not
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Judge not, want not
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Couples therapy rising
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Couples therapy rising
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' adds two new faces for season 10
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
adds two new faces for season 10
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'The end of an era'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'The end of an era'
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion recap: 'Two half-truths and a lie'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
reunion recap: 'Two half-truths and a lie'
Camille Grammar is mad and she's not gonna take it anymore.
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Reunion part one, minus one
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Reunion part one, minus one
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: A finale, finally
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: A finale, finally
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'Two wrongs don't make a million'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Two wrongs don't make a million'
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'It's 5 o'clock everywhere'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'It's 5 o'clock everywhere'
Read More
Next
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Breakfast with a side of sunglasses
Lisa Vanderpump leaving
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
after 9 seasons
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: The return of Brandi Glanville
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Miracles happen
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: I think I wanna marry you
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Big mom energy
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Notes on camp[ing]
May 08, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Notes on camp[ing]
Recaps
//
May 08, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Best friends for wife
May 01, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Best friends for wife
Recaps
//
May 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of New York City' recap: Welcome to the faux pas spa
April 24, 2019
The Real Housewives of New York City
recap: Welcome to the faux pas spa
Recaps
//
April 24, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Oh yes, it's '80s night
April 24, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Oh yes, it's '80s night
Recaps
//
April 24, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Politics at the dinner table
April 24, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Politics at the dinner table
Recaps
//
April 24, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: It's Lisa Vanderpump's birthday and she'll ignore if she wants to
April 24, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: It's Lisa Vanderpump's birthday and she'll ignore if she wants to
Recaps
//
April 24, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: To infinity and beyond
March 27, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: To infinity and beyond
Recaps
//
March 27, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: A cast divided cannot stand
March 20, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: A cast divided cannot stand
Recaps
//
March 20, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: A Song of Texts and Liars
March 13, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: A Song of Texts and Liars
Recaps
//
March 13, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Pull out the receipts
March 06, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Pull out the receipts
Recaps
//
March 06, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Vanderpump 101 is in session
April 10, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Vanderpump 101 is in session
Recaps
//
April 10, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: Six degrees of Michael Bolton
February 20, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Six degrees of Michael Bolton
Recaps
//
February 20, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: The dog days of housewives are here
February 12, 2019
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: The dog days of housewives are here
Recaps
//
February 12, 2019
Read More
Next
Denise Richards confirms she's joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
August 08, 2018
Denise Richards confirms she's joining
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
TV
//
August 08, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'Cool Girls & Cry Babies'
May 09, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: Cool girls and cry babies
Recaps
//
May 09, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'Reunion Part 2'
May 02, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Reunion Part 2'
Recaps
//
May 02, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'Reunion Part 1'
April 25, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Reunion Part 1'
Recaps
//
April 25, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'The Runaway Runway'
April 18, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'The Runaway Runway'
Recaps
//
April 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'Better Latex Than Never'
April 11, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Better Latex Than Never'
Recaps
//
April 11, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' recap: 'Holy Schnitzel'
April 04, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Holy Schnitzel'
Recaps
//
April 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'RHOBH' recap: 'Dames, Dogs and Danke'
March 28, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Dames, Dogs and Danke'
Recaps
//
March 28, 2018
Read More
Next
'RHOBH' recap: 'Heaven Knows'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Heaven Knows'
Recaps
//
March 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'RHOBH' recap: 'Crying Shame'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Crying Shame'
Recaps
//
March 14, 2018
Read More
Next
'RHOBH' recap: 'Gag Gift'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Gag Gift'
Recaps
//
March 07, 2018
Read More
Next
'RHOBH' recap: 'Thank You, Thuck You'
February 27, 2018
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
recap: 'Thank You, Thuck You'
Recaps
//
February 27, 2018
Read More
Next
