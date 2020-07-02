The Purge

Most Recent

The Purge 5 release purged from the theatrical calendar indefinitely
The film was originally set to hit theaters this July.
Louisiana police department apologizes for using The Purge siren to signal curfew
The Purge TV show concept finally revealed
'The Purge' series to get third film
New 'The Purge: Anarchy' trailer: Zach Gilford gets stranded
The Purge: EW review
Advertisement

More The Purge

'The Purge' has a sequel in development
'The Purge': 4 emotional stages
'The Purge' doubles the debut of 'The Internship'
'The Purge' trailer: Where do you hide when murder is legal? -- VIDEO
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com